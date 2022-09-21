Ticket sales open for Taste of Columbus

The 2022 Taste of Columbus allows visitors to support local nonprofits while experiencing samples of tasty dishes and a variety of beverages from a wide array of vendors, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick.

“...Our signature Royal Auction will again feature a stellar collection of items that have been donated by the Columbus business community and leading individuals,” Brunswick said. “It really is all about experiencing ‘Something Good Columbus’ while supporting two nonprofits that do so many wonderful things for our community.”

Taste of Columbus will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ramada, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus.

This year, the chamber is partnering with Friends of Music, which has been providing concerts at affordable prices to the Columbus community for several decades. Notably, the group will be providing musical entertainment that night.

“4/4 Jazz will perform leading up to the Royal Auction,” said John Pavlik, the Taste of Columbus committee co-chair for Friends of Music. “4/4 Jazz will take an intermission, during which Columbus High School’s New World Singers will perform. Both performances will provide additional entertainment for attendees, and highlight music, and the importance of Friends of Music.”

This year’s raffle item will be a backyard griller’s dream package – a Blackstone 4-Burner Propane Griddle with many accessories. The package is valued at about $1,200 and was donated by Bank of the Valley.

Raffle tickets can be purchased in-person at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce office, 753 33rd Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at Hy-Vee, 3010 23rd St., every Friday from 3:30-6 p.m. They can also be bought online at thecolumbuspage.com/tasteofcolumbus.

The drawing for the raffle will take place during Taste of Columbus. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

The annual auction will be open for online bidding for those unable to make the event itself but would still like to bid on items. Registration will be open a few days before the event, follow the Taste of Columbus Facebook page or the previously mentioned website for more information.

The auction will include "unique items and experiences donated by very generous local individuals and businesses," according to the chamber's website.

Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will be shared equally between Friends of Music and the chamber. The chamber’s portion of the proceeds helps funds its community efforts such as Columbus Days, Reality 101 and Red, White, KaBoom! Friends of Music’s proceeds will benefit its 75th concert series.

“With a variety of food and beverage sample options, live entertainment, and great items to bid on and take home at the end of the night, Taste of Columbus offers Columbus area residents a great night out, while supporting two great organizations,” said Brett Rains, the Taste of Columbus committee co-chair for the chamber.

Last year’s Taste of Columbus, which benefitted Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, exceeded the committee’s goal of raising $50,000. Both Habitat and the chamber received more than $25,000.

Tickets for the event are now available, they cost $40 per person or $400 for a reserved table of eight. They can be purchased in-person at the chamber office or online at thecolumbuspage.com/tasteofcolumbus.

The tickets will be mailed out the week of the event, along with an auction catalog.

Tickets will be sold until Friday, Oct. 7, and they can also be purchased at the door for $50 apiece.

“We hope you will enjoy our evening of the ‘best of Columbus’ as we celebrate the best food, best spirits, best people, and the best place to call home!” said Sandie Fischer, membership and community engagement director at the chamber. “This event is a chance to celebrate all that makes us proud to call Columbus home as we support the important charitable, community development, and educational work of the Chamber and important initiatives of our partners.”