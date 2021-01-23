TIE THE KNOT: Local photographers faced an upended work schedule

During the last wedding she photographed in 2019, Ginger Willard watched a grandmother put earrings from her wedding on her granddaughter.
Fast forward to 2020, when Willard drove two hours to a nursing home where the bride’s grandmother lived. She took photos as the bride stood outside her grandmother’s window, talking to her on a cellphone so she could see her in her wedding dress.
“Her grandma just started crying. I could read her lips and she said, ‘I just want to be there',” Willard said. “I just burst out crying… The day your granddaughter is born, you’re thinking about, in the future, when she gets married, being a part of that. It was just taken away from her the week before the wedding.”
The grandmother was quarantined because someone at her nursing home had tested positive, she noted.
The COVID-19 pandemic has famously impacted scores of weddings, both how the events took place and when. For local wedding photographers like Willard, their work schedules were upended.
Willard has been doing photography for 15 years, on the weekends. Her Columbus-based business is called Remember When Photo and Video, and depending on the year, she will work anywhere between 10 and 20 weddings.
“I didn’t really lose any weddings,” she said. “All the others, if they were in the earlier months, they rescheduled to the fall. So what happened was all of the weddings that I had booked for the year, instead of being spaced out for the year, they were all within three months.”
That three-month-span was from about August to October or November.
“When all those weddings were, that was also when seniors and families were booking, too,” Willard said. “It was three months of nothing but photographing and editing and all the months before that were just worrying ‘Are you going to make it through the year?’"
At least, weddings are contracted ahead of time so she could cover the operational overhead with the deposit until the actual event, she said.
Gary Pelster, a Columbus-based videographer with Video Images, had the same experience Willard did, with all the weddings taking place in the span of a few fall months.
He has been a wedding videographer for 28 years and said he has done second-generation weddings for the kids of couples he worked for throughout the years.
“Our calendar was always set for the year,” Pelster noted. “We started getting the emails and calls back in, probably, March.”
Everything at the beginning of the year was moved until after August.
“We worked with the bride and groom, the couples, as much as we can because we know how important these days are to them,” he said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime deal.”
Some weekends, he worked several weddings on Fridays and Saturdays. Pelster has no employees, so his wife helped fill in.
Some weddings were postponed to 2021, and Pelser said he does expect this year to be better.
But, some are still cautious.
“I think people are a little tentative yet,” he said. “I have one wedding scheduled March of this year, and they decided to move back to June, late June, because they were just not quite sure yet.”
Usually, he does several bridal fairs, he noted.
“They’ve all been canceled because of this. The Columbus Ramada is actually having one next week. But … I think people are a little bit scared yet,” Pelster said. “I only take a limited amount of weddings a year.”
This past year has been a little stressful, especially since he budgets for a certain amount of income coming in.
Now, he’s looking forward to getting back to normal.
“People are still going to get married,” he said. “Like I tell my brides, things will happen. Things are not going to go as planned. But at the end of the day, you’re still married and that’s what is important.”
