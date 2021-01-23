TIE THE KNOT: Local photographers faced an upended work schedule

“I didn’t really lose any weddings,” she said. “All the others, if they were in the earlier months, they rescheduled to the fall. So what happened was all of the weddings that I had booked for the year, instead of being spaced out for the year, they were all within three months.”

That three-month-span was from about August to October or November.

“When all those weddings were, that was also when seniors and families were booking, too,” Willard said. “It was three months of nothing but photographing and editing and all the months before that were just worrying ‘Are you going to make it through the year?’"

At least, weddings are contracted ahead of time so she could cover the operational overhead with the deposit until the actual event, she said.

Gary Pelster, a Columbus-based videographer with Video Images, had the same experience Willard did, with all the weddings taking place in the span of a few fall months.