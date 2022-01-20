Tiebreaker vote held for rezoning measure

It was a matter of helping a Columbus housing storage or allowing a quiet neighborhood to remain the same when coming down to a rezoning effort.

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, council members voted 4-4 regarding an application of MC Hanson Properties to rezone property at 1409 Fourth St. from an R-2 (two-family residential district) to an R-3 (multiple-family residential district).

Mayor Jim Bulkley broke the tie by voting in favor of the ordinance.

The layout design, which was given to the council members, showed the potential of having a duplex with each side having four bedrooms. The area is currently a vacant lot.

The council members expressed concern over the proposal, saying it could create cramped living conditions and negatively impact the neighborhood.

There was also opposition from the community about the rezoning change.

During the meeting, Council President and First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte read an email from a constituent, Sheila Lewis, who voiced her concern about the rezoning effort. Lewis – who lives near the home – said the lot is not big enough for a multi-family home and it will bring the surrounding property values down.

“The owner of this property has never spoken to any of us in the neighborhood to see how we would feel about going from a quaint and quiet family neighborhood to a busy multi-family unit,” Lewis said in her email.

She also asked the council members to vote against the rezoning.

Attorney Clark Grant – who was at the meeting representing MC Hanson Properties – said MC Hanson did send a notice letter to neighbors about the rezoning effort.

“Since we requested R-3 there may have been some confusion about what we are requesting,” Grant said. “It’s very possible that the neighbors were concerned it would be something more than a two-unit home or a duplex.”

Augustine-Schulte – who ultimately voted against the ordinance - said while she understands there is a need for housing in the community, she had an issue with the logistics of the rezoning change.

“I’m just wondering though if we’re going to take all of our quiet neighborhoods and try to stuff as many living quarters in it, are we really … doing our community justice by trying to fill in every spot we can?” she said.

Meanwhile, Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski – who also voted against the rezoning change - said he believes the neighbors’ concerns valid. He added those worries include by having more people in the neighborhood could lead to more parked vehicles on the street.

“I don’t think they are wrong in the assumption,” he said. “It was greater than a duplex capacity-wise. Maybe not structurally but the people who could be in the facility are a minimum of 10 people total.”

Bulkley said when looking at the ordinance, the city shouldn’t be “occupancy police within a square footage amount.”

“That’s not on us,” he said.

Bulkley added while the rezoning effort could mean more people could live in the home, he doesn’t necessarily think it would be at full occupancy.

“You don’t know if more will be in there,” Bulkley said. “I know a lot of retired couples that live in townhouses and duplexes because they wanted to go into something more convenient for them.”

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the rezoning change would help with Columbus’ housing shortage.

“I think if people drove by this … I don’t think most people would have a problem with it,” Vasicek said. “The parking (however) is a separate issue.”

Vasicek said she doesn’t believe an R-3 will change that much. She said, for example, she lives near a townhome neighborhood and it doesn’t see a more intense use compared to a single-family home.

“I think it’s a sign of the times as well,” she said. “I don’t think just because it’s a townhome that it’s necessarily going to bring tons of vehicles and tons of activity.”

