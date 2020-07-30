Time for Change hosts Back to School Bash

"A lot of parents did not understand the technology," he said.

He said helping people out is rewarding.

"You feel like you're doing something for the betterment of Columbus and Columbus is actually the community where we all live, we all share," Vasquez said. "If somebody is doing a little bit better, we're all doing a little bit better."

Vanessa and Rachel Oceguera listened for calls like "one boy" or "one of each" and picked up the appropriate backpacks to hand off to other volunteers.

"It's good. It's the right thing to do at this point in everyone's lives," said Vanessa.

School supplies are expensive, she said.

"There was a family that came through with seven kids," she said. "And then you don't know if you're going to use them if they have to go to online classes."

By around 5:45, the long line of cars had slowed down.

At 5:52, volunteers handed the final boy backpack and girl backpack to the one car in line. Another car soon pulled up behind it.

"OK, that's all of them," said Vanessa.

"Oh no," Rachel said, in response.

