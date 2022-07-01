Time in the sun: Columbus Family YMCA holding Outdoor Summer Camp

Traveling through the gates of Camp Pawnee in Columbus, visitors can see kids partaking in outside fun as part of the Columbus Family YMCA’s Outdoor Summer Camp.

The camp, which is currently in its fourth week, runs Monday through Friday from early June to Aug. 5. According to Columbus Family YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke, the camp has seen more participants than the last couple of years. This summer there are over 150 campers, she noted.

Ripke said the camp allows youngsters the chance to spend quality time in nature.

“We do have structured activities, but there's also a lot of time for just exploring; getting to experience the different animals, the different plants, the different things that are out here,” Ripke said. “One of the things that kids love to do is we do pond exploring. …There are some rocks that they like to go down on and see … snails and fish, and they found tadpoles the other day, but to see what kind of different things they can find.”

The kids can also try things they’ve never done before, Ripke added, noting one camper who shot a BB gun for the first time this week.

“We really encourage kids to challenge themselves, to step out of their comfort zone,” she said.

The activities wrap up at Camp Pawnee around 2:30 p.m. each day.

“We go back to the Y and then they get to swim, which is like peak heat of the day. So it's nice that they get to go inside and cool off,” Ripke added.

On June 30, some of the goings-on that kids took part in included hammocking, archery, shooting BB guns, fishing and crafts. A group also went on a hike. Ripke noted the trail includes walking to a river and sometimes building forts on the river bank.

Other activities are canoeing and kayaking, Ripke added.

“We do a lot of the same activities each week with some variety,” Ripke said. “We do different crafts. We do different hikes. It really varies based on the week, and we have some kids that come all summer and some kids that just come for a couple days.”

There are still spots open in the Outdoor Summer Camp. The Y can be reached at 402-564-9477.

“Our last week of camp is actually full, but we still have spaces in our camps in July,” Ripke said. “Most of our camps that are left are for ages 6 to 11. They can sign up for a couple days or they can sign up for the full week.”

YMCA Counselor Rebecca Hazlett was on hand on June 30 to take part in activities along with the kiddos. She said she’s helped out at the camp before but this is the first year she’s doing it throughout the whole summer.

Her group started with BB guns and in the morning, they had been relaxing in hammocks.

“This summer has been really fun. But this week in particular is pretty fun,” Hazlett said. “We have fewer kids this week, so we've gotten to know them even better. We have a very talkative group this week.”

Hazlett also noted the benefit the kids gain from camp.

“Being outdoors all day is super good for them because not a lot of them get that during the school year,” she said. “Also just learning different things about nature and learning about teamwork and how to be better leaders, are kind of different things that we've been teaching them this week.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

