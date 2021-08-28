Time with sisters led to Connected: Scotus grad uses new program to connect teens with God

Most recent high school graduates spend their summers preparing for the next stage in their lives, whether it be college, the military or a trade. For 2021 Scotus Central Catholic grad Emily Ferguson, this summer was spent seeking out God’s plan to connect with Columbus area teens.
Ferguson planned, organized and led a new weekly program called “Connected”, which rotated between Columbus’ three Catholic churches – St. Bonaventure, St. Anthony’s and St. Isidore’s. Starting July 1 and lasting for seven weeks, Connected was held Thursday nights. Area youth participated in an activity or recreational game and then spent time in prayer.
“We would play a recreational game from 7:30 to 8:30 and then we would do some sort of prayer from 8:30 to 9,” Ferguson said. “After we were done with prayer, we would have social time with snacks. Some nights that lasted until 11 and other nights it lasted until 9:30; it just depended on how long the teens wanted to stay.”
One night, she noted, the program started with board games. After prayer, teens spent their socializing time playing more board games until 11 p.m.
The very first night – July 1 – was held at St. Anthony’s, where the teens played whiffle ball before praying.
Ferguson said it was during a week-long retreat with School Sisters of Christ the King in early June that she felt the Holy Spirit encouraging her to start Connected. Intended for young women in college or about to start their higher education, attendees essentially live out the sisters’ lives. It included community outreach, spiritual readings and praying; they also took meals with the sisters.
Each night from 7 to 8, the sisters and those on the retreat participated in an activity together, such as volleyball, board games or reading stories out loud. Following recreation time, they all ended their day with a nightly prayer.
“It was always full of so much laughter, joy and competition. It always filled my heart up with so much love and joy,” Ferguson said.
“On my last night there while we were all praying together ... I felt a call from the Holy Spirit to start something in Columbus that would be similar to what I had been doing with the sisters.”
The following day, Ferguson went on a walk and stumbled upon a statute of Mary behind some trees.
“I sat there and made a lesson plan,” she said. “It took me like 30 minutes and I planned out all seven weeks… I planned out every activity we would do that week, where we would do it at and what sort of prayer.”
Once home, Ferguson called her mom, Cheryl, and then got in touch with Sarah Doerneman, who’s involved with youth ministry for the Columbus Catholic churches.
“It just happened that that night I was coming home from the retreat we were going over to their house for supper, which hardly ever happens,” Ferguson said. “She thought it was a great idea.”
Doerneman has connections with area teens through her work with the churches and coordinates trips to the Steubenville Youth Conferences held every summer. She helped spread word of the program.
“I’m a full believer in the Holy Spirit nudges, so right away I was like, ‘Yes, you need to do this; just let me know how I can help,’” Doerneman said. “I was very excited because we don’t often do anything in the summer other than camps and the retreats. We don’t really have anything that’s like a weekly offering for our teens.”
The program was a community effort, with many people lending a hand
Connected turned out to be a big success. According to Ferguson, about 21 teens attended the first event while the last night saw 46 youth.
“Each week it just kept growing and growing; the word started spreading and adults wanted to start helping and it kept growing,” Ferguson said. “That was such a blessing, to see more teens’ faces to show up. The 20 kids that came the first night were very dedicated, I would say 15 of them came every single week.”
She expected around 30 kids and was overwhelmed with joy when the number of Connected attendees starting reaching the upper-30s and 40s. The teens weren’t just from Scotus, Ferguson added. Many others were Lakeview and Columbus High students. There were even some youth from nearby communities.
“It was so good to have teens from all three schools and neighboring towns come together to just spend time with each other and spend time with our Lord,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson’s idea to start the night with a fun game led to Connected’s popularity, Doerneman noted.
“I think the thing about faith sometimes is, to kids, it seems boring and humdrum, (that) anybody who does have a deep prayer life or who is really excited about their faith maybe doesn’t do anything fun,” Doerneman said.
“One night they learned how to swing dance; just fun things and then to kind of say, ‘Since we’re having fun, let’s learn a new way to pray and just spend 15 to 30 minutes doing that.’ It was a really great idea, and I think the kids really received it well.”
Ferguson is now starting her first year at Wayne State College, where she plans to major in elementary education. She said she isn’t sure yet where God will take her next summer. If God wants her to continue leading Connected she will, but she still has the lesson plans if she’s given a different endeavor to pursue.
“God blessed it in so many little ways that there just was no way that it wasn’t his will,” Ferguson said, of Connected. “He sent grace upon grace upon grace at this event and, even afterward, the grace has continued to flow.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.