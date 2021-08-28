Time with sisters led to Connected: Scotus grad uses new program to connect teens with God

Each night from 7 to 8, the sisters and those on the retreat participated in an activity together, such as volleyball, board games or reading stories out loud. Following recreation time, they all ended their day with a nightly prayer.

“It was always full of so much laughter, joy and competition. It always filled my heart up with so much love and joy,” Ferguson said.

“On my last night there while we were all praying together ... I felt a call from the Holy Spirit to start something in Columbus that would be similar to what I had been doing with the sisters.”

The following day, Ferguson went on a walk and stumbled upon a statute of Mary behind some trees.

“I sat there and made a lesson plan,” she said. “It took me like 30 minutes and I planned out all seven weeks… I planned out every activity we would do that week, where we would do it at and what sort of prayer.”

Once home, Ferguson called her mom, Cheryl, and then got in touch with Sarah Doerneman, who’s involved with youth ministry for the Columbus Catholic churches.

“It just happened that that night I was coming home from the retreat we were going over to their house for supper, which hardly ever happens,” Ferguson said. “She thought it was a great idea.”