Timely tips for new vegetable gardeners

Now that soils have warmed, it’s time to apply mulch such as grass clippings, hay or wood chips. Know that hay or straw often contains weed or grain seed which become weeds in the garden. Wood chips work well but are slower to decompose. Grass clippings are abundant and often used as mulch but must be used correctly.

If herbicides have been applied to the lawn, read the label for directions. As a rule, avoid using clippings from lawns treated with herbicide on vegetable gardens. However, a label might state a recommended time to wait before using clippings as mulch.

Some herbicide labels will state clippings from a treated lawn should not be used as mulch at all. One example are products containing the active ingredient quinclorac. If nothing is stated on the label about grass clipping use, and you still want to use the clippings, a general rule is to wait four mowings.

When grass clipping are used as mulch, allow them to dry first. Fresh or wet grass clipping can mold and become matted so water and oxygen can’t pass through. Apply grass clippings as a thin layer of about two inches to allow oxygen exchange. Soil oxygen is as important to uniform plant growth as soil moisture.