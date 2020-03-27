Timely tips to be Tweeted and what to do now

If you can be outdoors, doing so connects us with nature for fresh air and exercise. And yard and garden activities have been proven to help reduce stress.

For timely tips, I will be tweeting updates each week. Follow me @KellyFeehan2 for yard and garden information on twitter. If you have questions, email kfeehan2@unl.edu. Email photos if you have something that needs to be identified.

And when you can get outdoors, here are some tasks to work on. Late March through June is a good time to prune most shade trees.

To develop structural stability, the most important time to prune is during the first 10 to 15 years after planting. Trees often are not pruned until a structural issue develops; then the issue is more difficult to deal with and pruning causes a larger wound the tree may not seal.

Head out into your yard and inspect younger trees for pruning needs. Avoid pruning the first year or two after planting except to remove a co-dominant leader and dead or broken branches.

From about year three and on, do a small amount of pruning each year but wait to remove the lowest branches on the trunk for as long as possible. Leave these until they are an inch or a bit more in diameter. By waiting to remove the lowest branches, root growth and a sturdy trunk are promoted.

