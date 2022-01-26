Timm retiring after 42 years in education

After 40-plus years in education, Jody Timm has seen how the schooling has changed.

The Immanuel Lutheran School principal – who’s had stops in St. Louis, Honolulu, Kansas City and Columbus – said several changes have come from technology. It's been a challenge for schools as teachers and administrators have to keep up with the rapid variation, Timm added.

“You have to be long-life learners; that’s kind of the catchphrase,” Timm said. “But you’ve got to keep learning and keep growing. It has changed but not just the technology. Our world and country have changed. A little bit less so in Nebraska, I suppose, or small communities like Nebraska. But there were a lot of things out there that we didn’t have to deal with 40 years ago.”

But after a career that started in 1980 – with the last 16 spent at Immanuel Lutheran School in Columbus – Timm has decided to retire from the education field. This semester will be his last. Timm said he wants to retire so he can spend more time with his family and complete several projects at home.

“I’m about that age,” Timm said. “There are some things I want to do in good health. I want to go out on a high note. I’ve felt like I’ve made a difference here at Immanuel. I think someone new can come in and take us a little further.”

Timm said his wife, Carolyn, will also retire from Immanuel Lutheran School where she teaches the fourth grade.

Timm said what hasn’t changed in teaching is the importance of maintaining relationships.

“You build relationships with your students, parents, congregation and staff,” he said. “That’s just vitally important to us. Those keep things going. It’s just like any business, people trust you to provide a good product and you’re going to be successful.”

Timm said he “just happened” to go into education. He went to Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward where his interest evolved into teaching.

He said with his job he’s received a two-folded enjoyment out of giving students a good education but also educating them about God.

“Teaching is so rewarding,” said Timm. “You get to work with kids. They’re just full of life. It’s so gratifying for us in Lutheran schools (because) we get to teach the faith. We get to share Jesus with them every day. … (Teaching) is something where you think you make a difference in your community.”

Immanuel Lutheran School educator Lynne Graf – who teaches middle school language arts – said Timm has been a tremendous principal. He’s always been supportive of the teachers, she added.

“I think he’s good at building relationships with parents, students and teachers,” Graf said. “If there is a conflict, (he will) bridge all that. I’ve enjoyed having him as a principal. He’s understanding.”

Timm said he’s liked the students as they are great kids with parents who want to be involved. He added the staff has also been wonderful at Immanuel, as well as Peace Lutheran Church – which has a partnership with Immanuel that helps operate the school.

“They’ve been very supportive,” he said. “My wife has been a Lutheran school teacher a lot of those years that I’ve been in school ministry as well. She’s been very supportive. I owe a lot of success to her.”

