COVID-19 has become a natural point of conversation in our everyday life. It has made us change our way of life in many different ways. We all know that, sometimes, change can be tough. Change comes with different feelings and emotions, for all. We are all trying to adapt and make the best of what our world is experiencing. So, what can you do? How can you play your part? Where can I find information to keep connected?
Amid the COVID chaos, Columbus is working on its part of connecting its’ community in numerous ways and answering these common questions. Local entities have teamed up to get answers for all of its community and to disseminate accurate and timely information. Recently, members of the Columbus community participated in an educational video that Centro Hispano directed. The video, titled, “Juntos Podemos Combatir COVID-19 (Together We Can Fight COVID-19)”, was filmed in both Spanish and English by Sergio Martinez, owner, and producer of Onyx Media. “We wanted to share content that our community could relate to; whether it be through an individual or a language connection to assure everyone in our community could receive this important message: together we can fight COVID-19”, said Karina Perez, Executive Director of Centro Hispano.
The video brought together multiple sectors of the community. Language did not seem to be a barrier in the making of this video. “It was an emotional experience seeing this project come together and we all appreciated the effort from non-Spanish speakers to assure that the message was received by all members of our community. They all did a remarkable job and the end product was received remarkably well,” she said. The overarching message was prevalent; no one is alone during this pandemic: Together we can.
Community members and organizations who collaborated and showcased their Spanish skills included (in order of appearance): Mayor Jim Bulkley, Geraldine Flores – GNCHC, Fernando Lopez – El Tapatio, Ken Curry – NPPD, Jose Rodriguez – Platte County Attorney’s Office, Chief Sherer – CPD, Cynthia Alarcon – ESU 7 Migrant Education, Anna Harmon – Immigrant Legal Center, Jessica Caban – Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Kathy Fuscher – CCC, Katherine Lopez – Centro Hispano, Angelica Lopez – CPD, Karina Perez – Centro Hispano, Jose Audelo Rios – CFD, Sarah Pillen – Pillen Family Farms, Carlos Velasquez – Pacific Window Tint, Dr. Rodriguez-Cline – GNCHC, Julie McClure – ECDHD/GNCHC, Officer Santiago Velasquez – CPD, Jeanne Schieffer – Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Hope Freshour – Columbus Area United Way, Chuck Sepers – ECDHD, Amy Blaser – CCH, Chief Miller CFD, Jennifer Lopez – ESU 7 Migrant Education, Santiago Vaques – CPS, Dr. Discoe – CCH, and Patrick Peer ECDHD/GNCHC.
Many community projects are in the works to help with messaging and reminders to us all that together we can fight COVID-19. Another community project you will “see” will remind you to “STAY HOME, STAY SAFE, & SAVE LIVES.” There will be a billboard campaign that you will be able to find in various locations in our community, in both English and Spanish. Centro Hispano, thanks to funding from Peter Kiewit Foundation, teamed up with East Central District Health Department in creating a campaign that if out driving, due to essential work or errands, would serve as reminders. There were many generous donations from advertising agencies, as well, that helped contribute to the success of these billboards: Lamar Advertising Company, Legacy Outdoor Advertising, Love Signs, and Victor Outdoor Advertising.
Katherine Lopez is the communications & events director for Centro Hispano.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.