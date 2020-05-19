× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has become a natural point of conversation in our everyday life. It has made us change our way of life in many different ways. We all know that, sometimes, change can be tough. Change comes with different feelings and emotions, for all. We are all trying to adapt and make the best of what our world is experiencing. So, what can you do? How can you play your part? Where can I find information to keep connected?

Amid the COVID chaos, Columbus is working on its part of connecting its’ community in numerous ways and answering these common questions. Local entities have teamed up to get answers for all of its community and to disseminate accurate and timely information. Recently, members of the Columbus community participated in an educational video that Centro Hispano directed. The video, titled, “Juntos Podemos Combatir COVID-19 (Together We Can Fight COVID-19)”, was filmed in both Spanish and English by Sergio Martinez, owner, and producer of Onyx Media. “We wanted to share content that our community could relate to; whether it be through an individual or a language connection to assure everyone in our community could receive this important message: together we can fight COVID-19”, said Karina Perez, Executive Director of Centro Hispano.