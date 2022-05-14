Tokyo comes to Columbus: New Japanese restaurant opens in town

Columbus man Chen Chen Wang has been cooking for almost 24 years – ever since he was a young teenager in China. Wang is turning 39 this year but he’s already living his dream as the owner of Tokyo Japanese Cuisine.

“My parents were busy. Nobody could take care of me,” Wang said. “I need to by myself take care of myself, cooking the food, going to school. I like food, I like to make food and make (it) pretty, I like eating food too.

“I'm right now almost 40-years-old. I learned in a China cooking school. I (started) cooking a long time ago.”

It was at the culinary school that Wang learned the art of preparing a variety of Asian dishes, including Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

Wang said he’s stayed in the restaurant industry since graduating from school.

“I never changed it up, just in the kitchen all time,” he added. “So I've never had another job.”

Wang said he’s lived in Columbus since 2008. A friend who was working at Hy-Vee had reached out to him about moving here. Previously Wang was working in the Asian department at Columbus Hy-Vee since the move.

Wang said he enjoys Columbus for its small-town feel.

“People are pretty nice. Small towns are good,” Wang added. “A little before this, I lived in Los Angeles. I (didn’t) like, it was too hot, a lot of people.”

Opening his own restaurant is something he’s always wanted, Wang said. He noted that Columbus was lacking a Japanese restaurant.

“I know I’m from China but I know even Chinese food, they have lots of Chinese food already. I wanted this (to be what) Columbus (doesn’t) have,” Wang said.

While there is the Saru Hibachi and Sushi food truck in the Goodwill parking lot located in the northwest part of town, Wang’s eatery is a sit-down establishment.

“They don't need to go to Omaha. They don't need to go to Lincoln. So 40 minutes, 45 minutes to do that,” Wang added. “Columbus has that right now. Five minutes (to) come here; that's easy.”

Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, 2610 23rd St. in Columbus, opened its doors the Saturday before Mother’s Day. Wang completely remodeled the building, a process that took about four to five months.

“We love having new restaurants open up in our community. That's always great,” said Sandie Fischer, the membership and community engagement director at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. “Sometimes people say 'Oh, we've got another restaurant just like that' 'No, we don't need another' but this one here – yes, they have that opportunity to have something different.”

Notably, the menu features sushi and hibachi, along with other Japanese and Chinese dishes. A variety of lunch bento box specials, served with miso soup and rice, are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There are also dinner specials.

The business is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and on Sunday; and from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Wang noted how busy the restaurant has been since opening day.

“Yesterday I closed half-day because I ran out of food,” Wang said on May 13. “I needed to make sure everything was OK for customers.”

Wang said he wants people to remember that the business is very busy and he’s still learning the best way to operate. He is hiring people to help keep up with demand, he noted.

“I want to make sure, a 100% sure, this food is good for customers. I don't want people to be mad at me,” Wang said. “I can cook very good food but sometimes too busy, they're waiting too long. I feel very bad. I want the people happy.”

Fischer added that Tokyo Japanese Cuisine will be a good addition to the community.

“For someone to have a dream that they wanted to be their own entrepreneur, their own boss, and he took it and ran with it, is just wonderful,” Fischer said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

