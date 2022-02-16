Tommy's Express Car Wash holding fundraisers for 2 local nonprofits

Tommy’s Express Car Wash may have open its doors in recent weeks but it hasn't taken much time to show it wants to help the community by raising funds for two area nonprofits.

Sammy’s Superheroes and Habitat for Humanity of Columbus are the two selected organizations that will receive 100% of all sales from Tommy’s – 2112 23rd St. – during a certain block of time this upcoming Sunday. Sammy’s Superheroes will be getting the donations from the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. time frame, and then Habitat for Humanity of Columbus will be from 3-7 p.m.

“That’s an awesome way for them to set the tone of their presence in the community, isn’t it?” Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said. “The generosity is great for Habitat. As our building costs continue to go up, it’s wonderful to add another corporate partner with us. It’s nice to be a part of a new company in the middle of town like that.”

Habitat’s funds will go toward purchasing supplies for the nonprofit’s new home at New Hope 2 subdivision, Peters said. The house – which is on 41st Avenue between 13th and 14th streets – will be for Columbus native Kelly Garcia and her two children. The home will also be the nonprofit’s first to have a basement.

Meanwhile, Sammy’s Superheroes will use its funds for childhood cancer research.

Sammy’s Superheroes – which is based in Columbus – was founded in 2013 by Erin and Chris Nahorny after their son, Sammy, was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. It has raised over a million dollars to aid childhood cancer research, as previously reported by The Columbus Telegram.

The nonprofit’s mission is to raise awareness of all types of childhood cancer and to raise funds to aid children diagnosed with the disease.

“We’re obviously grateful for the community support,” Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation Coordinator Jen Kriech said of Tommy’s fundraiser for the nonprofit. “It’s really neat that a new business is supporting local nonprofits. It’s awesome. … Any amount helps go toward (our mission).”

Kriech added she learned from Tommy's staff that whenever the car wash opens a new location, the business shows its support of the community by raising funds for local nonprofits.

Kriech and Peters both credited Tommy’s Express Car Wash Site Manager Tedd Martinez for setting the fundraisers.

“They reached out to us so we said, ‘Absolutely,’” Kriech said.

Sammy’s Superheroes will have members at Tommy’s during its selected time, giving out handouts about the nonprofit, Kriech said.

Likewise, Peters said the board of directors, committee members and Garcia and her kids will also be at the car wash providing information about Habitat this weekend.

“We’re just thankful for the opportunity to be part of it and for their partnership,” Peters said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

