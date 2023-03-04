On May 18, 2021, Ann Walters Tillery had a very sudden realization in the middle of a Zoom meeting with a member of Congress regarding her advocacy for Alzheimer's research. Her left side felt limp, and the left side of her face had gone numb. She was having a stroke.

"My speech suddenly started to slur and I could see on my laptop, the left side of face was drooping and just like that my left arm went heavy. I knew from the American Heart Association how to spot a stroke through the acronym F.A.S.T. and knew time equals brain tissue," Tillery said.

Tillery said, having recognized the signs, she calmly ended the call and was able to dial 911 before she fell to the floor. Having practiced yoga for 12 years, she went into yogic breathing in an attempt to slow her heart rate down some. As she couldn't swallow, she said it was difficult to yell or breathe properly.

Working for the University of Nebraska Foundation, Tillery hadn't planned on being in the office that day as she was mostly working remotely at that time, but wanted a strong internet signal and figured she would be safely distanced from others while there. Even if she had been able to yell loudly, she didn't know if anyone would hear.

"It was so surreal. When you're with people, in an in-person meeting, and there's a medical emergency, people know what to do, but there were only a handful of people on the call," Tillery said. "I made it to the E.R. at Bryan West within 25 minutes of noticing the signs. It was fast but my entire left side was paralyzed."

Being in reasonably good health and enjoying fitness and exercise, Tillery said she hadn't really been worried about her heart health to that point. She recently had an evaluation and had an elevated blood pressure, but brushed it off as "white coat syndrome," a phenomenon where one's blood pressure increases in the presence of medical professionals. In reality, it was hypertension level 2, which would soon cause bleeding near the movement and learning center of her brain.

"The main point I want to get across is to take control of your own health and high blood pressure is the main cause of strokes. I did not monitor my blood pressure at home, I always deferred to annual wellness exams," Tillery said.

Fortunately, Tillery said, she remembered the four signs of a stroke: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time, abbreviated to F.A.S.T. Knowing the signs, she said, and being able to call 911 right away, she said, saved her life. Even one of the signs, she said, can be significant, and she urges anyone who experiences them to call 911 even if they don't think it's a stroke.

"What I've been told by my doctor is it was my quick action to call 911 coupled with my active lifestyle prior to my stroke that was the difference between life and death, and recovery versus permanent disability," Tillery said.

The timing of Tillery's stroke, she said, was difficult for her as it came shortly before the Cattleman's Ball in Columbus. Growing up in Columbus before she moved to Lincoln some time ago, she was set on returning to her hometown for the event. Thanks to her active lifestyle, dedicated therapists and her own determination, she was able to attend.

"By God, I was going to get out of that hospital and go to the Cattleman's Ball. I think I was still in the ICU (intensive care unit) when the first occupational therapist came through and asked what was on my calendar. I said 'the Cattleman's Ball,'" Tillery said.

Three months later, Tillery said she and some friends had made earlier plans to visit Estes Park in Colorado, then a month after that, her family went to Disney World. Disney world, she added, was always a "someday" trip, but her experience had taught her that "someday" can always be "today."

"What I learned through all of this is to replace the word 'someday' from my vocabulary, because tomorrow is not promised," Tillery said.

Tillery brought that story, experience and saying to the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, held at the Columbus Ramada on March 2. With a focus on women's heart health, the event is going into its 19th year of teaching women how to keep their heart healthy and what to do when experiencing health issues.

Lindsey Vande Hoef, development director for the American Heart Association, said they were excited to have Tillery as a guest speaker for the event, and even featured other locals who had survived various heart issues in a "Faces of Go Red" survivor show.

"We invited them to come because we want to honor them all. They've all gone through different diagnoses, from cancer to cardiovascular disease, they all have a moment we get to celebrate them and help all women raise awareness," Vande Hoef said.

As for Tillery, she has since recovered use of her left side, to the point where she was able to take a photo doing a side plank while visiting the Garden of the Gods in Colorado, on the arm that had once been paralyzed. Her situation and quick recovery, she said, were nothing short of a miracle.

"It's totally by the grace of God I had my phone in my hand when I hit the floor and why I even went into work that day," Tillery said. "I could have taken the call from home. Always have your phone at hand no matter what your mother tells you!"