Top 5 -- Andrew Kiser

There are many positives that came to Columbus this past year. Just a few examples are a housing study showing the city's population is growing rapidly, new facilities coming to the area and a fallen World War II soldier's remains returning home, giving his family closure.

There were also bittersweet moments that have been noted in pages of The Columbus Telegram. Here is a selection - in no particular order - of some of the events that occurred this past year.

1. Housing study shows Columbus' growth

According to a housing study by RDG Planning and Design, Columbus homes and apartments are being filled quicker than they are being built.

The Omaha-based company showed its findings during the Columbus City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting in December. Essentially, the study found that while Columbus' population is growing and the city has responded to the increase, more needs to be done to accommodate the ever-expanding community.

The study found that Columbus has seen a steady population increase since the 1990s. A healthy job market also supported the growth and stabilized populations in nearby smaller communities, the study determined. According to the 2020 census, Columbus had a population of over 24,000.

2. Hi-Lo Equipment closes doors after 70 years

Hi-Lo Equipment Inc. owner Tom Blocker has stories for days when it comes to the past 70 years of his family's business in Eastern Nebraska.

Tom – who is quick to tell a joke while reciting such tales – said he has loved getting to know the community since he started working permanently with Hi-Lo over 50 years ago. The company dated back three generations ever since Tom's grandfather, Clinton Townsend, purchased the business around 70 years ago.

Tom worked on just about every kind of machinery or part -- whether it's fixing hydraulic cylinders, motors, pumps, valves, hoses, tractors, trucks and multiple other parts. Essentially, Tom has probably directly, or indirectly, helped almost every Columbus resident since the late 1960s.

However, fixing these various parts over the years has taken a toll as he decided to retire and close the business, Tom said. The company’s last day was on Nov. 5.

“This is kind of a bittersweet thing for me,” Tom said. “I don’t know if I’m ready to retire. Nancy (his wife) is ready for me to retire.”

3. CCH breaks ground on field house

About a decade ago, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) participated in a community health needs assessment where the study showed an increased rate of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

The data showed the three health risks were found in early ages for men, women and even in children in the Columbus area. To fight the wellness concerns, CCH’s first step was constructing the Columbus Wellness Center -- 3912 38th St. -- in 2015 as a location where residents could learn more about obtaining healthy habits.

In October, CCH began its second step in helping the community's overall wellbeing by starting construction of the Columbus Field House in area just north of the Wellness Center. The hospital hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the project with about 50 people in attendance, which included CCH staff, city and state officials and various other organizational agency and community members.

CCH President/CEO Mike Hansen said with 2020 and 2021 being dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, he was happy the hospital could celebrate something nice like the start of the field house's construction.

“It’s nice to move forward and do something and continue to build on what we’ve created over the last 12 years,” Hansen said. “It’s refreshing to start a new project and hopefully put the pandemic behind us.”

4. WWII veteran Jack Langan laid to rest 80 years after his death

Almost 80 years after John "Jack" Langan died fighting for his country in World War II, his remains finally returned home.

On Sept. 30, his family celebrated their loved one’s life at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Later that day, Langan was laid to rest next to his other deceased family members at Ss. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery in Platte Center.

Langan enlisted in the Marine Corps two months shy of his 18th birthday to serve his country during World War II in 1942. Around a year later, Langan died during the assault on the island of Betio in the Tarawa atoll. He volunteered to bring water to his fellow soldiers pinned down by gunfire but as he stood up, he was shot by Japanese machine gunfire. He was buried following the combat but his resting spot remained a mystery for decades until a few years ago.

Langan’s family said the ceremony was a culmination of decades of growing up knowing about their late uncle. However, they hoped his remains could be found and returned to the Columbus area, providing them closures after decades.

His family members provided DNA in the hopes of finally tracking down his whereabouts and eventually, the DNA helped identify Langan.

5. Late Columbus teen Trevor Luckey remembered before CHS graduation

If there was any characteristic that stood out about Trevor Luckey, it was his smile.

He was always sporting a smile whenever he was walking the halls of Columbus High School, teaching dance lessons at Barb's School of Dance or when he danced himself.

“His smile. He was always smiling,” Trevor’s mother, Michaela, remembered.

Trevor, 15, passed away on Jan. 4, 2019, following a bout with cancer after being diagnosed on Feb. 22, 2018, with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was 19 days away from his 16th birthday.

“He was just a great kid, overall,” Michaela said. “He was kind to everybody.”

Kindness plays a huge role in the Trevor Luckey Memorial Scholarship. It was created to not only celebrate Trevor’s life but to recognize the kindness that he showed to others.

Trevor would have graduated with his classmates this past spring if not for the leukemia.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

