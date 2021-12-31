Top 5 -- Molly Hunter

It has been really hard for me to pick just five of my favorite stories from 2021, which speaks volumes about how much fun my job has been over the last year. If you have a story you feel like I missed, reach out to me at the email below.

Who doesn't love a success story? When roads make headlines, it's usually not for good reasons -- either there's construction underway, which is no one's idea of a good time, or something really bad has happened. It's also easy to take roads and bridges for granted when they are working well. Platte County has made significant investments in its roads department over the last few years, though, and it felt important to honor that.

A version of this story ran in The Columbus Choice, but it was cut off right in the middle. I knew it was a good story when a woman called and asked me to read the rest of it to her over the phone. Having my recorder on while Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff started telling this story was a stroke of luck, and the story was an absolute blast to write.

I can thank Jill Goedeken and the ladies at the Platte County Extension Office for telling me about Kiersten Preister's 4-H project turning a rotary phone into a lamp. This was another story that was just a ton of fun to write. Kiersten was also just really generous with her time and provided a ton of photos taken during the build, which were a great addition to the article. I'm particularly satisfied with the video that I did to go along with the story.

Rural broadband access issues were thrown into sharp relief by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which is why this innovative, public-private partnership idea captured my attention. For the last year or so, public entities in the Columbus area have been making steps toward a public power and private telecommunications partnership for broadband development. While Glenwood Telecommunications Company and South Central Public Power District aren't in our area, they are much closer to actualizing this kind of partnership for broadband development in Nebraska. The goal of the story is to illustrate the way in which local efforts could develop.

A lot of research went into this article. The power system is not straightforward, but when people in the Columbus area experienced rolling blackouts in February, it quickly became clear to me that an explanation was necessary. I wanted to communicate that the local blackouts were actually the result of our system functioning, rather than being broken. I'm especially proud of how well I broke down the issue in the video that accompanied the story.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

