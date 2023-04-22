Efforts continued on the establishment of a Downtown Business Improvement District (DBID) with a town hall held April 18 at the Columbus Innovation Center.

In a Business Improvement District, special assessments are levied against real estate located within the district. The funds collected can then be used for improvements within the district’s boundaries. Other cities in Nebraska with such improvement districts include Hastings, Fremont, Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha.

In February, the Columbus City Council approved a resolution stating the city’s intent to create a DBID and appointment of a DBID Board to proceed with those efforts.

Since that February meeting, the board has met several times to consider feedback and iron out further details. During the town hall on April 18, the public had the chance to hear updates on the BID’s progress and offer further input.

Josh Johnson, chairman of the DBID Board, said the boundaries of the originally proposed district now encompass a smaller area. The new boundaries include the 11th Street alley from 23rd Avenue to 33rd Avenue, 33rd Avenue to the 13th Street alley, north on 30th Avenue to the 14th Street alley, the 14th Street alley to 23rd Avenue and 23rd Avenue to the 11th Street alley.

Owner-occupied single-family dwellings are excluded from the assessment, as are tax-exempt properties such as churches.

“The feedback from the original city council meeting was ‘this district’s too big’ or ‘it's not sustainable’ or ‘why are all these residential houses in there,’” Johnson said. “This was our solution to it, is to shrink it down because we only lost X amount of properties and we’d gotten rid of all the residentials.”

The assessments would still be based on $200 per $100,000 of assessed valuation set by the county. However, there would now be a cap of $750, so the most a property owner would pay per property is $750.

Other avenues of calculating the assessment had been considered, Johnson said, such as a base assessment but that would have generated significantly fewer dollars.

If the DBID passed, it would be in place for five years and have a sunset clause built into it so the DBID could be reviewed to make sure it’s working as intended.

The purpose of this Business Improvement District effort is to fund smaller projects downtown, such as new banners, signage and Christmas lighting.

The DBID Board would make a recommendation on how the funds would be spent, with the Columbus City Council giving the final approval.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said previous BIDs had been temporary, one-time efforts that funded larger projects, such as sidewalk improvements. The current effort, she said, is meant to fund smaller projects for a longer period of time.

“That's dedicated, permanent funding where business owners and property owners are deciding what that funding goes to,” Vasicek said.

At public meetings held during the downtown revitalization plan process, community members had indicated they wanted these types of projects, Vasicek said, and had pointed to other cities in Nebraska whose downtowns had more features than Columbus.

All of those communities, she added, have Business Improvement Districts.

The City of Columbus would match dollar-to-dollar the funds raised in the district, to also be used for downtown improvements.

The currently proposed DBID budget included $30,000 for banners; $10,000 for billboard advertising; $5,000 for directional signage; $10,000 for Christmas lighting at Frankfort Square; $6,000 for planter boxes; $5,000 for trash receptacles; $15,000 for phased-in replacement of Christmas decorations; and $10,000 to be determined by public input.

There’s really no specific signage to drive foot traffic to downtown, Johnson said, and the Downtown Business Association (DBA) was previously in charge of the Christmas lighting and downtown banners.

“We're going to take on some of the role of the DBA. We’re not duplicating asking for funding for the DBA and having an assessment; we’re only doing one,” Johnson said.

Additionally, the majority of banners downtown are outdated, falling apart and/or faded, he added.

“We have to start small because we have to show directional change,” Johnson said. “Our No. 1 goal first and foremost is to encourage as much traffic to downtown as possible … and then beautify and then work on larger projects. We want more retail customers, we want more traffic coming down, we want more foot traffic.”

A handful of property owners whose properties would be located within the DBID expressed they didn’t believe the district would specifically help their businesses, including Jon Kaiser, William Kurtenbach and Joe Marksmeier.

Marksmeier noted that his taxes will increase by roughly $1,500 to $2,000 over five years.

“I, as a business owner, want to see that recouped,” Marksmeier said. “I can think a lot of things I can do for my family or my business itself for $2,000.”

Kylie Sedlacek, owner of Salon.cek Hair & Spa on 13th Street, voiced her opinion that $30,000 would be too much to budget for banners. She added she believed the marketing dollars should be used for digital efforts.

For example, Sedlacek said, Norfolk has a downtown business website.

“I'd be willing with this BID instead of spending $30,000 on banners … to get a website going to feature these businesses,” Sedlacek said.

Sedlacek also said she understands the need for signage but that those of her generation and younger use online resources to look for businesses and not physical signs.

Lindsay Thomson, of the DBID Board, said she agreed.

Notably, among the topics discussed, an attendee asked if thought was being given to the need for public restrooms downtown, as many visitors will use business’ restroom facilities.

Vasicek noted the new Columbus Community Building – which includes the Columbus Public Library, Columbus Arts Council, community rooms, city hall, a coffee shop and Columbus Area Children’s Museum – will have bathrooms that are outside of the library space that can be used by the public when events are held downtown.

The city’s side of the community building, which excludes the coffee shop and children’s museum, is set to open in the summer.

There have been many ideas for improving Frankfort Square, which are all being considered, Vasicek said.

Another attendee asked if property owners who make improvements to their buildings could receive a tax break. Vasicek said municipalities cannot grant tax abatement.

Another question had been if the assessments could be lowered as time goes on, which Johnson said could be a possibility if the DBID fund gets to the point where not as many dollars will need to be generated each year.

Some of the attendees also expressed they were unaware the DBID efforts were taking place and that, if they were opposed, they would have needed to file their opposition with the city.

The DBID still needs to be passed by ordinance by the city council before becoming officially established. Affected property owners will receive notification of that meeting before then and can file an opposition against the measure if they choose to do so.

According to a City of Columbus press release, the DBID Board will take the feedback from the town hall. It’s not yet set when the matter will go before the city council.