Nebraska Public Media (NPM), formerly Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, visited Columbus on an exploratory tour of Nebraska towns in its "On the Road" campaign.

In Columbus, NPM started the day off with a visit from Daniel Tiger of "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" at the Columbus Public Library, which was well-attended. Over 70 kids gathered to meet the cartoon cat child in person at the library's regular story time.

In the evening, NPM gathered community representatives from many sectors for a Town Talk, for the purpose of knowing the communities NPM serves. The first question involved what Columbus does well, or what attracts people to Columbus. Answers predominantly centered around community involvement from schools and businesses to Central Community College-Columbus (CCC) and the hospital.

"We came to Columbus in 1970 as part of the group that started the college, part of the initial faculty there and we're really happy to see how much the college has become involved in the community," said David Fulton, who taught history at CCC for 30 years.

Involvement in the community and by the community was a solid theme, as people praised the schools, the upcoming fieldhouse facility, area events and use of the downtown area and community parks for community activities.

Bob Arp, representing the Columbus Noon Lions Club, asked how to make that involvement and tight-knitted community aspect even greater, hearkening back to his time as a principal at Lakeview when Tony Raimondo helped coordinate collaboration with Behlen Mfg. Co. and the school administration.

"How do you foster that sense of collaboration, that sense of togetherness?" Arp asked.

Conversation eventually shifted to community needs and wants, to which child care, housing and growth all were presented. Those in attendance noted these concerns are not new, and have been a quandary for many years and not just in Columbus. Nevertheless, they are still something the city is continually working to improve, Mayor Jim Bulkley said.

"If you want to look at the 10,000-foot view, and you're going to hear this in any community, we actively are investing and trying to work on housing of all kinds, (specifically) affordable housing, child care and labor," Bulkley said. "Those three issues are what will keep us from continuing to grow as we have grown."

Bulkley noted that since the last U.S. Census the Columbus area population has grown 8.7%, which he said is the largest growth seen outside of areas near the Eastern border. That growth, Bulkley said, was due to there being some 2,000 job opportunities available in the area at any time.

Growth led the conversation to focus on what Columbus could look like in the future, or what those present envisioned as a "five-year-goal" of sorts for the community. Conversation drifted mostly back to labor and, in turn, getting more young people in the open roles across the community.

Elley Coffin, community coordinator and the Columbus Arts Council's executive director, said in her interactions with young people, the solution is to make them feel involved. Betsy Eckhardt of Columbus Parks and Recreation said she saw good results by recognizing that those she hired for pool duties had things outside of their job to do, such as family vacations and events over the summer.

The event closed out after the Town Talk with a live recording of "What If?," A documentary series about innovators in Nebraska. For this particular episode, host Mike Tobias interviewed Fernando Lopez, owner of El Tapatio and Coyote Auto Sales; Nicole Saalfeld, owner of Cork and Barrel, Fabulous Forever and Barrel House; and Brad Warner, owner of Valley View Flowers U-Pick Flower Farm in Albion.

"We've been doing this for about five years and this is the first time we've decided to do a live one of these events and a lot of what we do in the series is showcase innovators, creators, and tell their stories," Tobias said several days prior to the visit.

This isn't the first time the show has been in the area, however, as Tobias has done profiles on Upstream Farms in Albion and on Katy Ayers, a student at CCC at the time, who built a boat from fungus. In this particular segment, Tobias said, he wanted to focus on the guests' stories and how they got to where they are with their businesses today.

"I'm going to talk to them, have them share their entrepreneurial journeys then ask them the same questions, talk about what to learn from failure, what they would tell their teen self now and take some questions from the audience," Tobias said. "This is a good chance to learn from three people who have been there, succeeded also had bumps in the road along the way."

On the Road concludes on April 22 with a show and shine car show at the Quasar Drive-in Theater in Valley at 5 p.m., followed by a special screening of "Classic Car Love Stories" around 8:30 p.m.