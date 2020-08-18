TPMS certifications added to CHS program

Gaver said the TPMS’s make all vehicles safer and the certification is important.

Haefner said the CHS automotive program consists of four one-semester classes – introduction, basic, intermediate and advanced – and students usually enter the program at the beginning of their junior year.

Haefner said the intro and basic classes usually cap out between 80 and 100 students. Right now, he added, there’s room for 96 students in those classes. The intermediate and advanced classes drop down to 18 students, he said.

The TPMS certification will be offered as part of the intermediate course. He said it is the latest in a line of certifications added to the automotive program over time.

“Altogether, I think, the students can earn up to 16 different certifications,” Haefner said. “We’ve been pretty lucky. We’ve been able to add something new every year.”

CHS has had an automotive program since at least the late 60s or early 70s, Haefner noted. He is only the third automotive instructor, he said, and he’s been with the program at CHS since 1989.