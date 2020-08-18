TPMS certifications added to CHS program

A new certification offered this year will give an edge to Columbus High School automotive program students.
Ron Haefner, the teacher in charge of the automotive program, said tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) certification is in high demand in today’s automotive industry.
“There was a thing called the TREAD (Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation) Act that required that by September of 2007, every car had to have TPMS of some kind. Those sensors are good for about seven to 10 years, so now you see the tire shops – Gaver, Bill’s, the dealerships – they’re all suddenly seeing this surge,” Haefner said.
In other words, there’s increased demand for people with the ability to program TPMS’s because the first censors are finally going bad.
Gaver Tire Pros and Auto Center Owner Jason Gaver said Haefner is correct.
“There’s a demand for it (TPMS) and everything is going electronic. That’s saved tires and it’s saved the hassle of stuff getting ruined,” Gaver said.
Haefner said TPMS’s are generally comparable across the board and their use is only gaining momentum.
“They’ve expanded it over the years to include 3/4-ton trucks, one-ton trucks and there’s discussion on mandating them for semis, although some companies are going ahead and putting them on the semis. Because semi tires are very expensive and they don’t want to have a $300, $400 blow out,” Haefner said.
Gaver said the TPMS’s make all vehicles safer and the certification is important.
Haefner said the CHS automotive program consists of four one-semester classes – introduction, basic, intermediate and advanced – and students usually enter the program at the beginning of their junior year.
Haefner said the intro and basic classes usually cap out between 80 and 100 students. Right now, he added, there’s room for 96 students in those classes. The intermediate and advanced classes drop down to 18 students, he said.
The TPMS certification will be offered as part of the intermediate course. He said it is the latest in a line of certifications added to the automotive program over time.
“Altogether, I think, the students can earn up to 16 different certifications,” Haefner said. “We’ve been pretty lucky. We’ve been able to add something new every year.”
CHS has had an automotive program since at least the late 60s or early 70s, Haefner noted. He is only the third automotive instructor, he said, and he’s been with the program at CHS since 1989.
The TPMS certification was designed by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) and American tool design, manufacturing and marketing company Snap-On. Snap-On has an ongoing relationship with Columbus Public Schools and the CHS automotive program in particular.
The automotive program certifications were introduced through Snap-On and NC3 when CHS moved to its new campus in March 2017, Haefner said. The certifications came part and parcel with Snap-On equipment for the automotive program.
“When we first moved into the building they had us put together what it should look like. And in working with Snap-On and NC3 it looked like the certification pieces that they had at that time would be a very good fit,” Haefner said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
