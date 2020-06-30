Traditional ceremony during a non-traditional time: Scotus graduates its Class of 2020

Parents and students were emotional at Scotus Central Catholic High School’s graduation Saturday, which kept most elements of a traditional ceremony amid recognition of a class graduating into a pandemic and social unrest.
For many, it was a chance for closure and normalcy over a hard few months of distance learning.
“It was probably a little bit more of a challenging process than it’s ever been but it will be rewarding,” President and Principal Jeff Ohnoutka said the day before the ceremony. “I’m very excited about it. I feel like we’re going to be able to put on a graduation that’s worthy of the accomplishments of the class. It’s no doubt an odd year. What would have made it an even more odd year is having not being able to do a graduation.”
Ohnoutka said there would not be much deviation from the past ceremonies. One of the traditions that stayed was the flower presentation.
After the graduates had all walked the stage and received their diploma and a white flower, row by row they found their families in the socially distanced crowd and handed the flowers to emotional relatives.
One male student stepped up the bleachers wiping at his eyes with his Class of 2020 graduation stole and walked into his family’s outstretched arms. As students returned to their chairs in the center of the floor, mothers and fathers and all sorts of family members wiped their eyes.
Kerry Lassek, mother of Brea Lassek who won the Spirit of Scotus award, was also emotional at the flower presentation.
“I did not think I was going to cry,” she said. “But the tears were flowing.”
Kerry Lassek said she was happy the school was able to put on the event and give closure to the seniors.
The event began with the seniors walking in one by one as music played. Although there was no choir or band, the school piped in music via the PA system. The crowd stood for the national anthem.
Amber Buhman, the class president, gave the senior address, which she began by thanking everyone who got the class to this point.
“This class is unique. There’s no question about that,” Buhman said. “The past few months don’t define us or our high school experience.”
Next up, Father Mike Swanton of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church talked about how at his graduation he was ready to go to college and become a high school English teacher and had no thought of becoming a priest. He focused on what this class is going through and what they can do.
“You were born around the events of Sept. 11. Now you’re graduating during a worldwide pandemic with a lot of social and cultural chaos,” Swanton said. “Like the Israelites, you were born into struggle. You certainly will remember your graduation because of these unprecedented events. You will be stronger because of it. The Lord isn’t turning his back on you.”
Although some may feel like they don’t have a lot to offer the world or each other, he said, that is not correct.
“All gifts come from God. All parts work together for the greater glory of God. Different gifts but the same spirit. There is diversity but also unity. One body, many parts,” he said. “God can use what you do have to build amazing things in your life.”
Swanton said the closer he is to God the more happy and peaceful he is. He makes better decisions, he said, and is less anxious.
“Don’t let the virus or civil unrest discourage you. Be hopeful. You’re the class of COVID-19,” he said. “Live your faith in community rather than isolation. When a door opens another closes. What seems like failure is grace in disguise.”
Father Joe Miksch, of St. Isidore's Catholic Church, was the next up. He began by commenting on what is happening in the world and how lucky students are to live in the United States.
He noted that people are burning down cities and tearing down statues. He reflected on liberties like the freedom to practice faith, moving about and studying what you want, which some in other countries like China, Russia and North Korea don’t have.
“A fully alive person sees all of the wonderful things around us and is always grateful and happy and rejoices and realizes, sure, America is not perfect. We have a lot of problems, we have trillionaires and billionaires and we have people living in abject poverty. We have to do something to make their lives better,” Miksch said. “This still is a great country to live in and if you don’t believe that, why are so many people trying to get in?”
A fully alive person is excited to live their life, compliments others and has a deep relationship with God, among other things, he said, and to be that way it is important for graduates to accept themselves.
“You have to be happy to be who you are,” he said. “Sure, you have your flaws, sure in many areas you are ignorant. But that’s OK, you have a lifetime to learn.”
After a prayer, the students came up to receive their diplomas. Two students of the class of 42 were not there, as they have already received their diplomas and are joining the U.S. Marine Corps. An American flag was folded over each of their chairs. Ohnoutka announced their names and the crowd cheered.
Collin Dreher and Brock Clarke are the two students who were not there. Another, Nick Taylor, is also set to leave soon for the Marines.
Different families showed their appreciation for students. After one name, a rhythmic "boom, boom, clap" rang out from the bleachers as a family stomped their feet. From the other side of the bleachers, a woman screamed, “You’re my idol,” as a student’s name was called.
Two families shared noise-making devices which they spun when their students’ name was called.
After the flower presentation was the video segment where Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel gave words of advice as well as Archbishop George Lucas and Michael Ashton, superintendent of Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Omaha.
“I know this has been unfair, this has been difficult. The last few months you have been cheated out of the fun of the last few months of being together,” Hagel said. “But look at it this way, this isn’t a storytime. This is a defining time. It will condition you forever.”
The senior slideshow video was accompanied by whoops and hollers as videos of athletic feats, other student life and baby photos flashed on the screen to music.
Finally, the class said goodbye to Mrs. Weir, who is retiring.
Students left, and each side of the bleachers walked out of different doors to reconvene with students.
Earlier at the end of the video, the graduates left one final message for their school.
"'See you later Scotus.' - Class of 2020."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
