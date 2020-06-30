Traditional ceremony during a non-traditional time: Scotus graduates its Class of 2020

Although some may feel like they don’t have a lot to offer the world or each other, he said, that is not correct.

“All gifts come from God. All parts work together for the greater glory of God. Different gifts but the same spirit. There is diversity but also unity. One body, many parts,” he said. “God can use what you do have to build amazing things in your life.”

Swanton said the closer he is to God the more happy and peaceful he is. He makes better decisions, he said, and is less anxious.

“Don’t let the virus or civil unrest discourage you. Be hopeful. You’re the class of COVID-19,” he said. “Live your faith in community rather than isolation. When a door opens another closes. What seems like failure is grace in disguise.”

Father Joe Miksch, of St. Isidore's Catholic Church, was the next up. He began by commenting on what is happening in the world and how lucky students are to live in the United States.

He noted that people are burning down cities and tearing down statues. He reflected on liberties like the freedom to practice faith, moving about and studying what you want, which some in other countries like China, Russia and North Korea don’t have.