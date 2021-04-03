TRAN-TEC to celebrate 50th anniversary next month

Byron Meyer’s first job was at TRAN-TEC LLC after he graduated from college in 1980. By then, the company had been around for nine years and is now set to celebrate 50 years next month.

Meyer, a native of Nelson, Nebraska, began his job there in purchasing and scheduling, which is what he still does now as the purchasing manager.

“(The 50th anniversary) gives you some pride,” Meyer said. “Sometimes if they say if you’re still around after five years, you’re successful. Well, TRAN-TEC’s been around 50 years. We’ve been doing something right, I guess.”

TRAN-TEC, 5120 26th St. in Columbus, is a machine shop specializing in heat sinks.

When he started at TRAN-TEC, he wanted to work for a small company.

“I didn’t need much in those days,” he said. “(It) looked like a challenge and I thought it would be a good place to start… Before you know it, it’s turned into decades. You meet somebody, you settle down, you raise a family and looking back, you say, ‘Well, I must be doing a good enough job here.’”

This business is newer to current co-owner Chris Dwyer, who bought the company with his father, Robert, in October 2016.