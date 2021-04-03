TRAN-TEC to celebrate 50th anniversary next month

Byron Meyer’s first job was at TRAN-TEC LLC after he graduated from college in 1980. By then, the company had been around for nine years and is now set to celebrate 50 years next month.
Meyer, a native of Nelson, Nebraska, began his job there in purchasing and scheduling, which is what he still does now as the purchasing manager.
“(The 50th anniversary) gives you some pride,” Meyer said. “Sometimes if they say if you’re still around after five years, you’re successful. Well, TRAN-TEC’s been around 50 years. We’ve been doing something right, I guess.”
TRAN-TEC, 5120 26th St. in Columbus, is a machine shop specializing in heat sinks.
When he started at TRAN-TEC, he wanted to work for a small company.
“I didn’t need much in those days,” he said. “(It) looked like a challenge and I thought it would be a good place to start… Before you know it, it’s turned into decades. You meet somebody, you settle down, you raise a family and looking back, you say, ‘Well, I must be doing a good enough job here.’”
This business is newer to current co-owner Chris Dwyer, who bought the company with his father, Robert, in October 2016.
“I was in international sales … for 17 years,” said Dwyer, who lives in Omaha and commutes a few days a week. “This is quite a departure from where I had been.”
It was a pretty steep learning curve, he added. Over the last five years, they have put at least a million dollars into equipment. Part of the goal was to bring the company into the 21st century, he added.
When the two first bought the company, some of the equipment was “toward the end of its useful life,” Dwyer noted.
“It’s taken a bit of effort just to bring the company from where it was with 1990s, early 2000s equipment, to bring it up to speed,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, with sales down nearly 25%, he said. But he said he's feeling more optimistic.
“We continued to invest in the company over the course of the year, making investments through productivity,” Dwyer added. “We’re coming out of it now and we’re in a position of strength.”
Now as the economy opens up, he said he feels the company is in a position to take advantage of the economic situation.
“It’s an exciting time to be involved,” he said.
One employee, Dennis Durkop, has been working at TRAN-TEC since 1979.
“I was out of school looking for a job,” Durkop said.
He knew both of the original co-founders, Dale Plugge and Cliff Schroeder.
TRAN-TEC began in the 1960s as part of George Risk Industries, according to the company website. It became a separate business when Schroeder and Plugge incorporated it in 1971 and moved it to the Westside Industrial Park. Plugge died in January, according to his obituary.
Columbus is full of little manufacturers that started out family-owned, and TRAN-TEC is one of them, Meyer said.
Since Meyer started, he has had the chance to learn a lot. He has worn a lot of different hats working for a small company, he said.
“You feel like you made a difference,” Meyer said.
