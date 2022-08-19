Transportation committee gets update on projects

The reconstruction of 23rd Street, incoming viaduct on East 29th Avenue and a potential 30/64 corridor are projects ongoing or in the works in and around Columbus.

During a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting held Aug. 18 at the Rivers Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, updates were given.

Residents have already been asking about the traffic cones and work being done on 23rd Street, according to committee members. Roughly 3 miles of the road will be reconstructed – replacing existing pavement; rebuilding sidewalks, curb ramps, curb inlets and storm sewers; updating lighting and traffic signals; redesigning intersections and adding turn lanes and other streetscaping elements.

The 23rd Street is to be done in three sections, but before that can start, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is first completing its mitigation of 23rd Street between 25th and 26th avenues. The mitigation is necessary from three dry cleaners contamination groundwater in Columbus several decades ago; the issue was first identified in 1983.

Site cleanup has progressed through the years with the most recent being the aforementioned area, at which Arby’s is located. The work being completed now, which started this week, is removing pavement and excavating contaminated soils.

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla said the EPA mitigation will eventually affect Arby’s and there will be an access provided to the business when that happens.

“They will be excavating down in the groundwater, removing a significant amount of soil from there and replacing it,” Domogalla said.

Hopefully as soon as next spring, noted committee members Dennis Grennan and Dennis Hirschbrunner after the meeting, the actual 23rd Street reconstruction will begin.

Around the time that 23rd Street wraps up, Domogalla added during the meeting, the long-awaited East 29th Avenue viaduct may begin. The project has been in the works for several years, with a feasibility study conducted in 2008 and an environmental review in 2013 or 2014.

Domogalla said he spoke with NDOT’s right-of-way division earlier that week, who said the properties that would be purchased for the right-of-way were appraised and are undergoing review. The review should be completed at the end of this month, he added, with offer packets being sent out in September.

The bid letting for the viaduct had been currently planned for December.

“My goal is to get that started about the same time that we're finishing up with 23rd. We're still actively doing all our planning, reaching out to all the cooperating agencies,” Domogalla said. “This summer we reached out to some city and some other stakeholders try to do some (National Historic Preservation Act Section) 106 mitigation they've got some feedback on different ideas on how to handle mitigation. Right now it appears like we're chugging right along.”

Additionally, efforts to revitalize interest in a roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 continue. Grennan, Hirschbrunner and former State Sen. Arnie Stuthman have been charged with driving the project forward by the corridor’s latest committee formed of Platte County supervisors.

“We've drafted a survey, questions that will go out to all the industries and other businesses not only Platte County but Butler, Colfax and Polk,” Grennan said. “Questions like ‘How, where does your workforce come from?’ ‘How about materials coming and going from manufacturing’ and ‘how would this road help you shorten that distance, make it more efficient?’”

Grennan said the Butler County Board of Supervisors is on board with the connector, while officials need to check with Colfax and Polk county boards about their interest.

Hirschbrunner noted the other big part of the survey is the lost time and profits that occurred from the 2019 floods. The flooding had caused Columbus to be isolated for a few days.

“There was a lot of workforce that comes from the south side of the river and even to the east couldn't get into Columbus because of the flood … and you couldn't get raw product in and you couldn't get finished products out,” Hirschbrunner said.

They have been working with Platte County Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli on the cost and logistics side of the project. There was also a cost estimate study completed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering classes that’s proven to be beneficial.

Hirschbrunner noted they are looking at several options for financing, including a public/private partnership. The biggest cost will be a needed bridge, he added.

“The rest of the roadway itself has the potential of being done as a county road project,” Hirschbrunner said. “The benefit that Mark (Mainelli) brings is that he's the county engineer for Platte County, Butler County and Colfax County. The existing gravel roads, I think, are in his one- and six-year road plan to be hard to surface. And then we would only be looking at the bridge costs.”

If built, the bridge would include support structures to help keep it dry in the event of another severe flood, he added.

Stuthman, who pushed for the connector in the 2000s and was part of the project’s come back following the 2019 floods, said the 30/64 corridor is finally generating interest.

“I just feel good that we're moving ahead. We're doing something now, we can continue that way,” Stuthman said.