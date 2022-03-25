Transportation committee hears update on street projects

A project years in the making, the City of Columbus and Nebraska Department of Transportation's reconstruction of 23rd Street may start to see some light.

Plans for the almost 3 miles of 23rd Street (approximately from 31st Avenue to East 11th Avenue) include replacing existing pavement; rebuilding sidewalks, curb ramps, curb inlets and storm sewers; updating roadway lighting and traffic signals; redesigning intersections and adding turning lanes and other streetscaping elements, as previously reported by The Columbus Telegram.

According to a Telegram article published in May 2021, bid letting had been planned that fall with work being done in sections in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

During a March 17 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting, Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus said the project was set to be bid on April 7. A pre-bid meeting had been held earlier that week, he added.

“There was a lot of concern from the contractors with material availability, not necessarily the concrete but of water and sewer and the light poles and the streetlights and all that stuff,” Bogus said.

A lot of discussion in regards to the project is what portion to start first. NDOT, which has final say in the reconstruction, has indicated wanting to complete the west side first this year, Bogus said. But, material delays may impact this. Bogus noted information on what part of the street will be completed when is important to know so that community members, the chamber and nearby businesses know what to expect and when.

Bogus said there had been talks of starting on the east end of the street, where there is far less water and sewer infrastructure.

“There's discussion of maybe the contractor would request starting out there if they could, and they'd get most of the stuff done or in,” he added.

However, much of these plans are still up in the air and is dependent upon if the bids come out on budget, he said.

“It's a lot of moving parts and most of it is because of material delays,” Bogus said.

Bogus also provided updates on other road work being done in Columbus.

Residents and visitors of Columbus have most likely noticed that the segment of 15th Street from 23rd Avenue to 27th Avenue is undergoing extensive work. This started last week, and the street will see paving and water reconstruction, according to a City of Columbus press release. The work is scheduled to be completed in the summer.

“They're just tearing things out right now and … putting in the water line in from east to west,” Bogus said.

He added that 48th Avenue from 27th to 34th streets is also being done, crews had been working on the subgrade as of March 17.

“That'll go in relatively quick. When they get the northbound lane done, they’ll go over to the southbound lane,” Bogus said, adding that the street’s center lane will remain as it’s still in good condition.

In other related news, Chamber President Dawson Brunswick shared an update he received that a meeting was being scheduled for the 30/64 corridor steering committee.

Another long-term project, local and area officials are looking at a potential new roadway that would connect highways 30 and 64. A traffic study completed on the project predicted that such a connector would reduce traffic times in the Platte County area.

Brunswick said the report indicated that the steering committee will be discussing the next steps of the project and the possibility of hiring a project manager.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.