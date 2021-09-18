Transportation Committee talks broadband infrastructure

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee has decided to bring broadband infrastructure under its umbrella.
"It's the highway of the future," Platte County District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said at the meeting, held Thursday at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus.
Former Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President & CEO Pat Pope was among those in attendance. Pope retired from his position more than a year-and-a-half ago, but has stayed on part time at NPPD working on rural broadband.
During the meeting, Pope said that as the City of Lincoln focuses on high-speed internet, it has made sure to include infrastructure upgrades when doing street improvement projects.
"And they're reaping the benefits with new data centers coming in," Pope said.
Transportation Committee Acting Chairman Dennis Grennan touched on deploying the same practice in Columbus.
"While we're doing street infrastructure ... it looks like a good opportunity to put conduits in," Grennan said.
Other committee members threw out ideas for projects that might work well to develop the broadband infrastructure.
Pope credited the Columbus area's robust infrastructure for its industrial success and said broadband isn't much different.
"I think there are some things that could lay the groundwork for Columbus to not only be recognized as an industrial city but a technology city in the future. And I think having this committee consider and advocate for those types of things would serve people and residents very well," Pope said.
Pope also stressed broadband's role in economic development.
"We all know what the checklist for the industries we were trying to recruit was in the past -- what's your labor force, what's your tax rate, what are your utilities," Pope said. "I can guarantee you that they all now have, 'What's your broadband access?' And if you don't have it, they can move on."
Moreover, broadband seems to be a concern for local residents.
Pope said he recently attended the Envision Columbus community meeting on Sept. 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave. in Columbus, where the Chamber asked residents to give input about the community's future.
"I was surprised when I attended that meeting how many people who lived in Columbus came up to me and complained about broadband in Columbus," Pope said.
Former state Sen. Arnie Stuthman, who was also at Thursday's Transportation Committee meeting, urged the committee not to forget rural areas, either. Pope was quick to agree.
"We've got to have that infrastructure out there for when those communities (grow)," Pope said.
There was also Grennan's observation that the importance of high-speed internet is growing as agricultural technology becomes more advanced, which Pope also referenced.
"(At NPPD) we're concerned that if we don't, as a state, keep up on the deployment of good, affordable high-speed broadband, we're going to fall behind, whether it's industrial recruiting, precision agriculture, what-have-you," Pope said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.