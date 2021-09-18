Transportation Committee talks broadband infrastructure

"I think there are some things that could lay the groundwork for Columbus to not only be recognized as an industrial city but a technology city in the future. And I think having this committee consider and advocate for those types of things would serve people and residents very well," Pope said.

Pope also stressed broadband's role in economic development.

"We all know what the checklist for the industries we were trying to recruit was in the past -- what's your labor force, what's your tax rate, what are your utilities," Pope said. "I can guarantee you that they all now have, 'What's your broadband access?' And if you don't have it, they can move on."

Moreover, broadband seems to be a concern for local residents.

Pope said he recently attended the Envision Columbus community meeting on Sept. 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave. in Columbus, where the Chamber asked residents to give input about the community's future.

"I was surprised when I attended that meeting how many people who lived in Columbus came up to me and complained about broadband in Columbus," Pope said.