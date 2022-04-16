Treasures Boutique preparing to celebrate 20 years of business

The adage “time flies when you’re having fun” rings true for Mary Nyffeler.

When the Treasures Boutique owner looks back her last two decades owning the business in Columbus, she said she finds it hard to believe it’s been so long.

“It’s really gone in a blink of an eye for me,” Nyffeler said. “… It’s really hard for me to believe. It’s all gone very quickly.”

Treasures Boutique – which opened in May 2002 – is celebrating its 20th anniversary by having a month-long celebration starting this upcoming May at the store, 2511 13th St. To mark the occasion, the boutique will have 20% savings throughout the month, moving from one department of the store to the next every week.

“I do think of this store being departmental,” Nyffeler said. “We do have a good portion of the front here being floral and then we get into a lot of purses and jewelry and then the whole back is apparel.”

Nyffeler originally started with an antique booth and from there opened her own antique store. Initially, the store was mostly home to older items with some gifts also for sale.

But now, Nyffeler said, it’s flipped around where only a few antiques can be found at Treasures. The boutique features women’s accessories and apparel, gifts, home décor and more

“That’s still my love,” she said of antiquing. “That’s still what I do on weekends. I look for antiques.”

Treasures is currently at its third location downtown. It originally started a couple of blocks away from its current location before moving to a building on 25th Avenue and 13th Street. Then in 2009 Treasurers moved across the street to where it stands today.

Anne Weber – who runs Treasures Boutique’s social media platforms and advertising – said she remembers shopping at the boutique when it first opened.

“It’s always been my favorite place to shop,” Weber said. “It’s just a huge stress reliever to come in here and look around. She’s always had a good eye for what to buy at market and how to put together the store.”

Nyffeler also praised Weber, saying she has taken Treasures’ marketing “to the next level.”

Nyffeler said she’s noticed the downtown change quite a bit over the years. She added her current location was once the home of a Radio Shack before she moved in.

“Pretty much every business up and down this street - besides Columbus Music, Tooley’s and Barbara Jean’s - has changed a couple of times,” Nyffeler said.

Weber said she’s been amazed Treasures has been around for 20 years. She added “it’s quite the feat” considering Nyffeler dealt with the 2008 financial collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nyffeler said she was appreciative of the community being supportive for the last two decades.

“I just want to thank Columbus and our patrons for supporting us over the years,” she said. “… I’ve been grateful to have the support that we’ve had.”

