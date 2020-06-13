Treating the aches of arthritis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than 50 million Americans suffer from some type of arthritis, making it one of the most common medical problems in America. It is also the No. 1 cause of disability in the country. There are many forms of arthritis and each form can cause different types of medical problems.

Types of Arthritis

The three most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis (“wear and tear” arthritis), inflammatory arthritis such as rheumatoid arthritis (where the joints swell) and crystalline arthritis (such as gout).

Osteoarthritis (OA) affects nearly 27 million people in the United States. It is characterized by the physical breakdown of joint cartilage, usually in the hands and large, weight-bearing joints like knees and hips. OA can cause stiffness and joint pain as well as decreased range of motion. OA can be caused by joint injury or overuse. Women have a higher risk of developing the disease (especially in the hands), as do people who are overweight, those over age 45 and those with certain hereditary conditions.