Tree frogs still hanging on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early July, I recently documented a Cope’ Tree frog I believe it to be a new record for Platte county distribution documentations. I was mowing some grass near a cabin and coerced it to move.

A beautiful creature to say the least and not one would expect mowing a cabin lawn in July. Not very big, they are gray, slightly green, a little tan and usually 2.5 to 6 centimeters long. They have slimly, granular skin with extremely brightly colored yellow, long hind legs. They have toes have large sticky pads at the end of each “finger” which is really awesome when you pick one up and let them try to get out of your hand, they try to stick to you.

The Cope’s gray treefrog is smaller and has smoother skinned than the gray treefrog. The gray treefrog and Cope’s gray treefrog can be difficult to tell apart during breeding while they are both. The one I observed was mottled.

Another way the Cope’s gray treefrog can be distinguished from the gray treefrog is by its call. The Cope’s gray treefrog’s call is short and raspy.