Tree frogs still hanging on

In early July, I recently documented a Cope’ Tree frog I believe it to be a new record for Platte county distribution documentations. I was mowing some grass near a cabin and coerced it to move.
A beautiful creature to say the least and not one would expect mowing a cabin lawn in July. Not very big, they are gray, slightly green, a little tan and usually 2.5 to 6 centimeters long. They have slimly, granular skin with extremely brightly colored yellow, long hind legs. They have toes have large sticky pads at the end of each “finger” which is really awesome when you pick one up and let them try to get out of your hand, they try to stick to you.
The Cope’s gray treefrog is smaller and has smoother skinned than the gray treefrog. The gray treefrog and Cope’s gray treefrog can be difficult to tell apart during breeding while they are both. The one I observed was mottled.
Another way the Cope’s gray treefrog can be distinguished from the gray treefrog is by its call. The Cope’s gray treefrog’s call is short and raspy.
Historically, this region was dominated by tallgrass prairie, but over 90% of the land has since been converted to croplands. At the same time many wetlands have given way to mechanized agriculture as well. Given this high level of habitat modification, much of this region has been poorly sampled for amphibians and reptiles and many distributional gaps likely exist in species’ ranges and where they exist.
Ecoregions are areas which share similar ecosystems and environmental resources, and can provide a spatial framework for land and resource management. Those who work as biologists or ecologists use these classifications quite often in their assessments. There are six distinct ecoregions in
Nebraska, with the eastern portion of the state being in the Western Corn Belt Plains ecoregion and rightly so. Mr. Omernik in 1987 developed that system. A few folks have tweaked it since.
I believe nature is resilient and can persevere if we help it just a bit. Leaving small wet areas, planting pollinators in our fence lines, replacing cut shelterbelts, planting buffer strips along critical waterways, all go a long way in preserving water quality and the last remaining natural habitats.
The recent virus impacts have shown positive improvements in air quality, water quality, observed presence of long absent species and several other benefits. The unfortunate part is many of the changes are not sustainable, however, the good news is there are ways we help or strategize going forward from lessons learned in minimal human impact.
The beauty of nature is that is can take care of itself. As long as we don’t interfere too much, restoration to original conditions seems imminent, given enough time. A quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson “Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience” is one of my favorites. Albert Einstein maybe said it best, “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”
Maybe we all need to go into our backyards and quiet places and listen to what the frogs are saying…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.