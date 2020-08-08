Tried and true pivot enters retirement

The Pivot #5 isn’t out of commission yet, though. Terry said the Bellers have moved it to a corner field, where it will be irrigating 10 acres, rather than the 115 acres it once covered. A newer, comparable Zimmatic model has taken its place.

At the time it was made, the Pivot #5 was an innovation. Its assembly allowed it to handle uneven ground. Parker said many of the basic innovations and technology developed by Zimmatic in those early years are still used in its products today. But, Parker said, it will be exciting to see the new pivot at work.

It does, after all, have 50 years of innovative improvements behind it and can be operated from Terry’s smartphone.

“It was just time for an update. Now the technology we can operate this new pivot from our phone and we can adjust the variable rate as far as much water to put on. Fifty-one years of improvements in technology is why we decided to semi-retire the old one and put up a new one,” Terry said.

Lindsay Corporation’s biggest market is in the United States, but its products can be found in more than 90 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Argentina and areas of the Middle East. Parker said prospective customers have visited the Pivot #5 for decades to get a sense of what Zimmatic products can do.