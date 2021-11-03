Trinity Lutheran fundraiser returns this weekend

A Trinity Lutheran Church event that started in 2011 as a fundraiser to replace the church roof is still going strong a decade later.

Trinity Lutheran Church's sixth biennial Raise the Roof fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 Third Ave. in Columbus.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with a social and silent auction, and meal tickets can be purchased at the door for $25 per person.

Raise the Roof Committee Member Tricia Kersting noted that it won't be an adults-only event, but did say that free child care will be provided at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St. in Columbus.

"Anybody who is needing somebody to watch their kids so they can go out for the evening, they can bring them to Trinity. Just bring them along with a sack lunch and they will have fun with the other kids there for the evening," Kersting said.

Hoedown is the theme for this year's Raise the Roof.

"The last few times we've picked a theme for the Raise the Roof event and this year, it's the holy hoedown and auction," Kersting said. "...Last time it was the '80s and the time before that it was rock 'n' roll."

Raise the Roof is held every other year, usually on the first Sunday in November, and Kerstin said it is Trinity Lutheran's largest fundraiser.

Kersting said the event got its start in 2011 to help raise money for a new church roof. Even now, she said, the money is used for various church improvements. The proceeds also go into the church's Lutheran education fund, which provides scholarships to area families whose children attend Christian schools.

The fundraiser has always been an auction, and this year's event is no exception. There will be 120 silent auction items and a couple dozen live auction items, among them a visit from Santa.

"Those (live auction prizes) are kind of our bigger ticket items. There will be an auctioneer that night who will auction those items off," Auction Committee Co-Chair Angie Kruse said. "For example, there's are a package to go to Prairie Golf Club out in Valentine, Nebraska to play unlimited golf for two days and stay a night at their hotel."

There will be all kinds of items, Kruse said, from spa baskets to furniture.

Kruse said people can sign up for the auction when they arrive. She said the silent auction will start at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.

"We had a committee...who helped solicit donors," Kruse said. "...We have golf courses who will donate 18 holes of golf, we have haircut places that will donate things. We have people that are donating...football tickets, Nebraska basketball tickets. We have Gene Steffy Ford donating something, we have Earl May -- all kinds of area businesses have donated things."

Kruse noted that church members have also donated handmade items to the auction.

Kersting thanked everyone involved for all of their hard work.

"I'm super grateful for all of our committee members," Kersting said. "They've worked really hard putting this together and I know they've devoted a lot of time to getting everything just right."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

