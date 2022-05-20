Triple play: Columbus Middle School receives awards for 'Moana Jr.' production

Director Celeste Ditter said she was thrilled when she saw the Columbus Middle School rendition of "Moana Jr." had won not one but three Nebraska High School Theater Awards (NHSTA).

"I got the email with the winning schools, and I opened it, and scrolled, hoping and praying, holding my breath," Ditter said. "Sure enough, we were selected as one of the two schools for overall outstanding musical performance."

But then, she said, as she moved down the list, the school's name appeared two more times.

The awards, presented to schools whose performances are outstanding in some aspect or another, are typically presented to high schools. Omaha Performing Arts started the awards as a way to honor exemplary school performing arts groups.

"We knew we were in the running. It wasn’t our main focus, but we came in and worked hard every day," Ditter said.

The awards are highly desired because they are the only high school theater awards in the state of Nebraska, according to Ditter.

While the term "high school" in the name refers to the 10 high schools that place in each main category, an additional two middle schools are selected for some.

Adjudicators visit school performances all through the academic year, judge them and take notes that they send to the directors/teachers. Ditter said the notes for "Moana Jr." were 17 pages long.

The three categories of awards given were for overall outstanding musical production, outstanding ensemble and backstage excellence.

Overall outstanding musical production is granted based on the entire piece; the acting, sound, lights, choreography, etc. Ditter said CMS also received this award in 2019 for "Children of Eden Jr." 2019 was the last time the awards were held, due to COVID-19.

"I felt that same feeling during this show as I did in 2019 when they won, that overwhelming care for each other," Ditter said.

Outstanding ensemble is presented for the best characters outside the main cast, the characters who may not even have speaking parts, but give their all to them, something Ditter initially didn't expect for them to win.

"They couldn’t find one person who wasn’t engaged with their character," Ditter explained. "Seamlessly through the shows, people were able to not just make interesting characters but maintain interesting characters."

The third was especially a surprise. Ditter said the backstage excellence category requires entrants to apply, something sixth grade teacher and set director Lindsey Rosno did.

For backstage excellence, NHSTA adjudicators pick however many schools stand out to them rather than having a set number of places for schools to win. Two schools received this award this year. Ditter said she didn't expect it at all because it is so much different than the other categories.

The awards are meant to be presented in a similar fashion to something like the Tonys. Ditter said there is a red carpet, Broadway actors and a real emphasis on making students feel like stars.

"Omaha Performing Arts is the most prestigious musical theater organization in the state," Ditter added. "They bring in the best of the best, their adjudicators are the best of best and they're looking to honor the best of the best."

Among those best of the best are eighth graders Joaquin Herrera, who played Chief Tui, and Ivana Kibalya, who played the title character Moana.

"I mean, not just getting nominated for one award, but two and three, it's very exciting," Herrera said.

Kibalya said the awards came from hard work and teamwork, so it means a lot for the group to be recognized for their time and effort.

"Honestly, it meant a lot and everyone was so happy, because of all the work we put in," Kibalya said.

Assistant Principal and Activities Director Jordon Anderson said the awards are a recognition of hard work and dedication, just like any other award for sports or academics.

"A lot of times with theater, you just kind of watch the show and you don't realize there are awards and competition," Anderson said. "It's giving notice to our fine arts department. It's more than just putting on a show."

For Ditter and the students, she said this affirms how they felt about the show from the beginning.

"To get these awards really feels like somebody who knows what to look for for excellence in a production came in and felt the same way about the show that we did," Ditter said.

The awards will be formally presented at a ceremony at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha June 5. Ditter said the directors will attend, as well as some of the kids, but not all.

