Trivia night to be held in Duncan

The Village of Duncan is holding a trivia night to raise funds for its 150th-anniversary celebration.

The trivia night was originally scheduled to happen in March, but it was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now take place on Oct. 10 at Pulaski Hall in Duncan.

Village of Duncan Board Chairman and 150th Committee Member Jeff Oppliger said it will be the first major fundraising event for Duncan’s 150th celebration, which is set to take place in August next year.

According to information on the Facebook page for the Duncan 150th celebration, the trivia night will begin with a registration and social hour at 6:30 p.m., with the main event to begin at 7:30 and last until 10:30 p.m.

Teams of up to eight people will compete in the trivia competition and groups are encouraged to participate in themed costumes. Registration will be $200 per group or $25 per person for those who need to be placed in teams. Prizes will be awarded to the table with the best costumes and theme, and the top three trivia teams will win cash prizes.

Registration forms can be found on the Duncan 150th celebration Facebook page and must be submitted to the Village of Duncan office by Oct. 5.