Trivia night to be held in Duncan

The Village of Duncan is holding a trivia night to raise funds for its 150th-anniversary celebration.
The trivia night was originally scheduled to happen in March, but it was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now take place on Oct. 10 at Pulaski Hall in Duncan.
Village of Duncan Board Chairman and 150th Committee Member Jeff Oppliger said it will be the first major fundraising event for Duncan’s 150th celebration, which is set to take place in August next year.
According to information on the Facebook page for the Duncan 150th celebration, the trivia night will begin with a registration and social hour at 6:30 p.m., with the main event to begin at 7:30 and last until 10:30 p.m.
Teams of up to eight people will compete in the trivia competition and groups are encouraged to participate in themed costumes. Registration will be $200 per group or $25 per person for those who need to be placed in teams. Prizes will be awarded to the table with the best costumes and theme, and the top three trivia teams will win cash prizes.
Registration forms can be found on the Duncan 150th celebration Facebook page and must be submitted to the Village of Duncan office by Oct. 5.
Tables will be spaced apart to ensure social distancing and people should bring their own food and drink, as none will be provided. All the proceeds from the event will go toward Duncan's celebration, slated for Aug. 21, 2021.
“Our 150 celebration will actually be Saturday the 21st and Sunday the 22nd, so it’ll be a two-day celebration,” Jeff said. “We’re planning for a parade and we’re also going to have food and entertainment. We’re working out a lot of those details but we’re really excited about throwing a party for our community and celebrating our history.”
There will be some Duncan trivia at the Oct. 10 fundraising event, but Jeff said it is designed to be inviting for everybody, including those who reside outside of the village.
Jeff’s wife, Michelle S. Oppliger, is also on the 150th Committee. The Oppligers brought Omaha-based trivia night host Mike Monday on board to organize and run the event.
Michelle said she got in touch with Monday after he ran a trivia night in Humphrey a couple of years ago.
By day, Monday is a lawyer for medical liability insurance company Coverys. By night, he runs his one-man trivia business, Monday Night Games.
Monday has been on "Jeopardy" and a few other trivia-based game shows. He began running trivia nights in 2011 at his home parish, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn.
“I had a good time and the event kind of took off. After a couple of years, one of my coworkers who knew I did it asked me to meet with some people at their parish,” Monday said.
That led to another gig at an office Christmas party and things snowballed from there.
“I try and mix it up depending on the crowd," Monday said. "I always try and have a category or two geared directly towards whatever group I’m doing."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
