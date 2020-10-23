Trump administration announces Columbus farm as grant recipient

“The Value-Added Producer Grant program helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. Funds can be used for planning activities or for working capital expenses related to producing and marketing a value-added agricultural product,” said USDA Rural Development Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser, in a statement. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Nebraska in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Lanette Stec on Thursday afternoon told The Telegram they were "very honored" to be named a recipient of the grant, noting they applied earlier this year. But, she said, a lot has changed since then - including the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and now it being harvest season - so they haven't made a decision on how to proceed.

"We're still evaluating what God is calling us to in the future, and so we've got another month yet to accept (the grant)," she said.