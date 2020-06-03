Trump used ‘Word of God as a political prop,' Sasse says

Sasse's comments were among the strongest by GOP senators following Trump's demand Monday to end the heated protests and his vow to use military force to achieve that if necessary. Republicans have frequently muted any criticism of Trump, and only GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted in favor of Trump's impeachment in February.

After Trump's hardline speech Monday in the White House Rose Garden, the president walked to nearby St. John's Church, where he held up a Bible for photographers. Trump's actions drew widespread condemnation from Democrats and religious leaders who said he was misusing the Bible and the church where presidents have prayed for more than 150 years.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said his impression was that Trump "thought this would be some unifying message, but of course it was for half the country, and the other half were outraged by it. And that’s just where we are sadly.”

On Trump’s threat to send in the military to quell violence, Cornyn said he believes Trump would only do so as a last resort.