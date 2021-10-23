Trunk-or-Treat returns to Parkway Plaza

Boys and ghouls of all ages are encouraged to take part in a friendly, safe Halloween event right here in Columbus.

Parkway Plaza is set to host its second annual Trunk-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at 4471 41st Ave. This year’s free event will have candy, music and food for the whole family to enjoy.

The Trunk-or-Treat event is put on by the various businesses found in Parkway Plaza. Businesses participating in this event are kwELITE, Vrly, Applied Connective Technologies, Charter Title and Escrow, Premier Property Management, D&M Roofing and Siding, SRE Home Services, Big Apple Bagels, Aksarben Mortgage and building neighbor Great Plains State Bank. Each of these businesses will have trunks set out and will be handing out candy to the kiddos.

“We want to provide a good, safe environment for kids and families to come out and trick-or-treat,” said Parkway Plaza Marketing Director Matt Lindberg. “This was very successful last year so we wanted to do it again this year.”

Hundreds attended last year, Lindberg said, adding the hope is to see the same amount this year. This is an event for all ages, and costumes are encouraged.

Along with sweets, music will be playing, games will be available, kids may bring their decorated pumpkins to show off and homemade tacos will be available for purchase.

Some new happenings this year include a trunk-decorating contest among the participating businesses. Attendees are asked to vote for their favorite trunk, and the winner will receive a prize. The Columbus Fire Department will also be on hand with a firetruck for families to check out. Bagel Man, the mascot for Big Apple Bagels, will also make an appearance -- taking pictures with attendees. Big Apple Bagels will also be handing out muffins and hot drinks.

Leslie Larson, a mortgage advisor with Aksarben Mortgage, participated last year with a former employer, and is looking forward to seeing all the different costumes, and creativity on display at this event.

“It’s a family-friendly event that gets everyone out of the house,” Larson said. “All the tenants in the building are participating and we thought it would be fun (to host this event)."

Premier Property Management, another business inside Parkway Plaza, is also co-sponsoring the event. Junior Property Manager Talia Ronnfeldt said she’s looking forward to the festivities.

“I absolutely love seeing all of the kids come through the line and get so excited about all of the decorated trunks and costumes,” she said. “It’s such a joy to have a community come out and be so involved... It’s a great experience to be part of.”

Attendees are encouraged to park their vehicles along 41st Avenue and walk over to the Parkway Plaza parking lot, where everything will take place.

“This is a good chance for people to come out as a family and enjoy time with their neighbors in a nice atmosphere,” Lindberg said. “They can also learn about the businesses we have here (Parkway Plaza).”

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0