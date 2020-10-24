Trunk-or-treats to begin this weekend

As for Highland Park, 4115 38th St., the costume activity will be held from 5-6 p.m. Visitors will enter the south side of the church’s parking lot.

“This is the first year we’ve done it,” said Jonathan Niles, director of family ministries at Highland Park.

Those at the trunk-or-treat will be asked to wear masks and socially distance themselves.

“We’re just hoping to help the community out and have a good time,” Niles said.

From 5-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St., will have its trunk-or-treat, along with other activities to enjoy.

Tammy Augustine, a business administrator at Trinity, said that Zeekey’z Pork in a Boat food truck will have hot dogs and chips for free. Hot cocoa will also be available at no charge. Daniel Mojica, the church’s new worship director, will be performing live music.

“Last year, we brought it inside because of the weather. Because of COVID, we’re not going to be able to do that…” Augustine said. “People who are handing out candy will be wearing gloves and masks, and we’ll try to social distance the kids as much as we can.”

Trunk-or-treats have become really popular, she added.