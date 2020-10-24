Trunk-or-treats to begin this weekend

With Halloween one week away, area churches are holding trunk-or-treat events with the first one taking place on Sunday.
Sandy Martensen, program coordinator at First United Methodist Church, said the church’s trunk-or-treat will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at its Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
It’ll look a little different, though.
“With the uncertainty of the weather, we decided not to have people walking outside, so we’re just going to have a drive-through,” Martensen said. “The kids can come, if they’re in the neighborhood and want to walk that’s fine. Otherwise, we’re just having people come through the drive-through. We can just say ‘I like your costume’ and just hand them a bag of candy and they can stay in their car.”
Anyone who comes in costume will be able to receive a bag of candy, she added.
Three other institutions – Columbus Berean Church, Highland Park Evangelical Church and Trinity Lutheran Church – will be having their trunk-or-treats on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Columbus Berean’s event will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The church is at 3027 38th St.
“Social distancing between families, (candy) will be placed into baskets by one adult at each station,” said Pastor Justin Bebb, noting that family-friendly costumes are encouraged. “We’ll be following the health department recommendations.”
As for Highland Park, 4115 38th St., the costume activity will be held from 5-6 p.m. Visitors will enter the south side of the church’s parking lot.
“This is the first year we’ve done it,” said Jonathan Niles, director of family ministries at Highland Park.
Those at the trunk-or-treat will be asked to wear masks and socially distance themselves.
“We’re just hoping to help the community out and have a good time,” Niles said.
From 5-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St., will have its trunk-or-treat, along with other activities to enjoy.
Tammy Augustine, a business administrator at Trinity, said that Zeekey’z Pork in a Boat food truck will have hot dogs and chips for free. Hot cocoa will also be available at no charge. Daniel Mojica, the church’s new worship director, will be performing live music.
“Last year, we brought it inside because of the weather. Because of COVID, we’re not going to be able to do that…” Augustine said. “People who are handing out candy will be wearing gloves and masks, and we’ll try to social distance the kids as much as we can.”
Trunk-or-treats have become really popular, she added.
“A lot of people tend to go to the trunk-or-treats because it’s a lot of candy, a small area (and) not a lot of walking, especially when the weather’s not too great,” Augustine said.
On Halloween (Saturday, Oct. 31st), 1C Church, 2200 28th Ave., will be hosting a trunk-or-treat in its parking lot.
Keri Robbins, ministry coordinator at 1C, said that vehicles will be spaced apart and it will be “heavily recommended” that those handing out candy be wearing masks.
“I think kids need to get out and have fun,” Robbins said, adding that the church will do all it can to prevent the event from becoming a "superspreader."
As for the traditional Trick-or-Treat night held by the Downtown Business Association, Kevin Johnson of the organization said it will not be held this year.
“They’re probably not going to do it as a group, but that doesn’t mean that people might still go by the buildings and stop in for candy. I told everybody to be prepared just in case,” Johnson said.
“There’s enough trunk or treats going around and with this COVID, we thought we’re not going to get into it this year.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
