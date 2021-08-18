Turtle races family fun for Olmers

“I grew up in the country; I did a lot of fishing and hunting,” Marv said. “My kids got into it when they were real small and they got involved and liked it, so I figured, ‘Let’s keep it going.’ I like doing it for the kids.

If they say ‘Columbus Days is coming and the turtle races’, I say, ‘Let’s see if we can’t go find some.’”

And, Marv added, his grandchildren have really sharpened their turtle-catching skills.

“I’ve got the grandsons really good at catching turtles,” he said. “They’ll catch quite a few and then they’ll divvy up amongst their friends. We end up with a good number of turtles each year.”

Usually, Marv will set the turtles free immediately following Columbus Days, except for this year.

“This year I’ve got to go to Duncan, they’re going to have their 150th anniversary, so I’m going to take the turtles down there,” said Marv, adding that Duncan’s 150th event on Aug. 28 will have turtle races. “But typically after Columbus Days, we turn all of the turtles loose again and we re-catch them next year.”

He said he will probably keep organizing the turtle races for another couple of years. His grandchildren are now getting older and aren’t as interested in the event.

“It’s a good thing for the kids,” Marv said. “It’s the main reason I like it, is for the kids.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.