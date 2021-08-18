Turtle races family fun for Olmers

For Diane and Marv Olmer, the Columbus Days annual turtle races have become a family affair.
Marv, who’s been an organizer of the turtle races for several years, said he started when his sons were growing up. Although the couple stopped for a short time after the kids grew up, they now enjoy the activity with their grandchildren.
“When they were small, I did it for approximately 15 years,” Marv said. “Now I’ve got the grandkids and probably about eight, nine, 10 years now I’ve been doing it with the grandkids. I’ve been doing it for quite a while with a lot of turtles.”
Diane added that they couldn’t put on the event without the help of friends and family, and the assistance of Todd Trofholz, who always emcees the races.
The event has been going on for several years, too long for Marv to remember exactly when it started.
“They started down by Glur’s Tavern. I bet they started back maybe even in the early 70s, mid-70s. They’ve been going on a long time,” Marv added.
Contestants bring turtles – whether pets or ones captured just for the competition – to race in different categories and different turtle breeds; best decorated, painted turtles, smallest, largest, snapping turtles, box turtles and leather back, also known as soft shell.
“We race each category, the same kind of turtle against each other; we don’t mix them up,” Marv said. “At the final we’ll take the top leatherback, the top snapper, the top painted, the top box turtle and race (them) against each other to see who gets to be the grand champion.”
This year’s turtle races took place on Sunday on the south side of the square, with Jim and Linda Davis judging the races. Diane noted there were 135 entries.
“They went almost smoother than usual because we got done in just about an hour. Sometimes it drags out and sometimes it’s because the turtles won’t move,” Diane said, laughing. “Sometimes the turtles just sit there and you have to wait and wait a long time so that didn’t happen this year. Things went along pretty smoothly.”
Last year, Columbus Days was canceled due to COVID-19, but Marv said the turtle races were still held.
“I live on an acreage, so we moved it out there and we had a pretty good turnout,” Marv said. “I didn’t know how it would go again this year because we skipped a year (at Columbus Days) but we had a real nice turnout and a real big crowd.”
According to Diane, the 2019 Columbus Days turtle races saw 187 entries.
Marv noted that he enjoys participating in the turtle races because he likes to encourage the younger generation to get outside more and be more active.
“I grew up in the country; I did a lot of fishing and hunting,” Marv said. “My kids got into it when they were real small and they got involved and liked it, so I figured, ‘Let’s keep it going.’ I like doing it for the kids.
If they say ‘Columbus Days is coming and the turtle races’, I say, ‘Let’s see if we can’t go find some.’”
And, Marv added, his grandchildren have really sharpened their turtle-catching skills.
“I’ve got the grandsons really good at catching turtles,” he said. “They’ll catch quite a few and then they’ll divvy up amongst their friends. We end up with a good number of turtles each year.”
Usually, Marv will set the turtles free immediately following Columbus Days, except for this year.
“This year I’ve got to go to Duncan, they’re going to have their 150th anniversary, so I’m going to take the turtles down there,” said Marv, adding that Duncan’s 150th event on Aug. 28 will have turtle races. “But typically after Columbus Days, we turn all of the turtles loose again and we re-catch them next year.”
He said he will probably keep organizing the turtle races for another couple of years. His grandchildren are now getting older and aren’t as interested in the event.
“It’s a good thing for the kids,” Marv said. “It’s the main reason I like it, is for the kids.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.