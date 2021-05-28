TV, electronics recycling event set

Area residents with electronics collecting dust in storage will be able to safely dispose of those items during a recycling event being held next week.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 4, people residing in Platte County can drop off their old TVs and other devices in the parking lot of Pizza Ranch, 2266 33rd Ave. in Columbus.

Sponsored by the Nebraska Recycling Council, the purpose is to help properly dispose of cathode-ray tubes, Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said. Two TVs or computer monitors can be dropped off for free, but there is a fee for each additional item, she noted.

“I've done several of these events in the past, and the only item that most recycling companies charge for are those cathode-ray tubes, so the CRT monitors and televisions. It's kind of like those old, old school TVs with the giant tube in the back,” Oceguera said.

“The first two CRT monitors or TVs that people bring in are free. And then after, like if somebody has more than two televisions in their pickup or something after that, it's $25 apiece.”