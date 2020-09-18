Twin Lakes Trail expansion to be completed by end of the year

As canal foreman, Ferris, along with seven others, are working on the construction side of the project.

The next step will be preparing the ground to be converted into a trail, which is important so that it lasts long-term, Shank said.

“The bike trail itself, there’s a lot of prep work that has to go into it,” he said. “You have to level the area that we’re going to be putting rock down. We’re going to be scraping off 4 inches of the soil so that we can put down enough of that limestone and pack it down nice and tight so that it doesn’t erode away or rainfall doesn’t impact it.”

Shank estimated late October or early November that crews will be lying down the limestone for the trail.

“We’re supposed to be done by the end of this year, so hopefully … it’ll probably be near the end of November that we’ll get done with everything and the completed trail,” Ferris said.

Behind the scenes, officials at Loup Power District have been working toward the expansion for at least a year, though several factors impact the project’s timeline.