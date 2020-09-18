Twin Lakes Trail expansion to be completed by end of the year

Bike riders and walkers who frequent Two Lakes Trail at Lake Babcock should see an expansion of the trail near the end of this year.
“It’s filling in the gap there on the east side of Lake Babcock,” said Chris Shank, civil engineering compliance technician with Loup Power District. “The bike trail is pretty much going to mimic the bike trail that goes around Lake Babcock itself. There’s a guard rail that’s going to be installed as well for safety to the public.”
The trail will be 2,000 feet by 10 feet and will connect Monastery Trail, along 18th Avenue, to Two Lakes Trail at Lake North, which will allow easier access for those wanting to ride and/or walk around the entirety of the lakes.
“It’s going to make that stretch, that 2,000 feet where there’s not a trail, it’s going to make it that much more safer and easier to walk and ride on,” Shank noted. “There are already folks that do use that for a bike trail, and they’ve ridden on it so much that there’s kind of a dirt path already … but this will just make it a lot nicer for folks. I really think that people are going to enjoy this.”
Work started this week on installing guard rails on the concrete embankment for the expanded trail, said Loup Canal Foreman Lance Ferris.
“We started on Monday, and then we’ll have to take the grass off the area and we’ll put rocks down – it’s kind of a crushed rock that makes the road. (There will) be fence that goes along the other side that we’ve got to put in," Ferris said.
As canal foreman, Ferris, along with seven others, are working on the construction side of the project.
The next step will be preparing the ground to be converted into a trail, which is important so that it lasts long-term, Shank said.
“The bike trail itself, there’s a lot of prep work that has to go into it,” he said. “You have to level the area that we’re going to be putting rock down. We’re going to be scraping off 4 inches of the soil so that we can put down enough of that limestone and pack it down nice and tight so that it doesn’t erode away or rainfall doesn’t impact it.”
Shank estimated late October or early November that crews will be lying down the limestone for the trail.
“We’re supposed to be done by the end of this year, so hopefully … it’ll probably be near the end of November that we’ll get done with everything and the completed trail,” Ferris said.
Behind the scenes, officials at Loup Power District have been working toward the expansion for at least a year, though several factors impact the project’s timeline.
“There’s quite a bit that goes into it. We have to have the manpower to do that sort of project and just getting the materials itself is a project – we have to go out for bids and that sort of stuff,” Shank said. “We have to make our crew available. Unfortunately, this is not the only project we have going on right now. Weather really drives that availability, too.”
Funding for the project was budgeted in 2019 for the year 2020, though Shank noted he believes plans had been in place before then.
“It’s been a project that was proposed, from 2019 that had this budgeted for 2020,” Shank said. “I personally came on board with Loup last October so I’m new myself. But, when I came on board, it was already in the works. This was a project that I adopted.”
Ferris, along with Shank, stated that he believes the trail expansion to be positive for the Columbus community.
“They use it now, but it’ll make it much nicer for the people,” Ferris said. “It’s kind of where they use it right now to get from one trail to the other.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
