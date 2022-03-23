Twin River and Humphrey speech teams take runners-up at state

Last Saturday, Humphrey and Twin River High Schools both placed second at the state speech competition in their categories, D-1 and C-2, respectively.

Humphrey had seven students medal in seven events: Addison Schneider in first for persuasive speech; Abilyn Schneider in second for serious prose; Olivia Keller in second for poetry; Addison and Abilyn Schneider in third for duet acting; Dalton Weidner in third for informative speaking; Nora Bertrand in fourth for entertainment speaking; Lexi Bohaty and Jenaya Wemhoff in fifth for duet acting.

Coach Steph Hogancamp said the team fought hard this year to reach this position and plan to fight harder for first next year. They beat Osmond’s third by a thin margin of four points, something, Hogancamp says, they were excited to see.

“Our kids know they’re going to have that tough competition when they go down there, so that’s always good,” Hogancamp said.

Among the participants, three seniors competed and placed, but will be graduating this year. Hogancamp said the juniors below will have a high standard to uphold but she’s confident they will be able to.

“It’s going to be hard to fill their shoes because they walked their talk, they did what they said they were going to do,” Hogancamp said.

Additionally, the school started a junior high team several years ago to introduce students coming into high school so they can be better prepared when they eventually compete. Hogancamp and the other speech coach, Barbara Lovercheck, are working to get those speakers ready for state when the time comes.

“Our goal is to always do our best and change lives, and that’s what they do,” Hogancamp said.

Twin River had 10 students medal in five events: Austin Anderson in third for entertainment speaking; Mason Rinkol and Ty Vanek in third for entertainment speaking; Clay Brandenburger in fourth for extemporaneous speaking; Clay Brandenburger in fourth for persuasive speaking; Austin Anderson, Brayden Rinkol, Clara Preister, Kayden Buhl, Kirk Hebda in sixth for oral interpretation of drama.

Head Coach Ryan Sidwell said the team fought hard, and he’s happy to see where they placed. Their win was secured by the oral interpretation of drama sixth place award. That placement of sixth instead of seventh gained the team 10 points and a 70 over Elmwood-Murdock’s third place of 64 points.

“To get to that first place, there’s two things: we’ll have to qualify for more entries at state, and this is one thing we’ve gotten better at, is finishing,” Sidwell said.

One of the goals for next year is to conquer a new category added recently for B, C, and D class: program of oral interpretation (POI). The category has already received interest from several speakers.

Sidwell and the other three coaches -- Jonathan Anderson, Sam Robb and Kara Thompson -- are excited about the win as it marks their first team state first or runner-up trophy since its consolidation.

“All of us speech coaches are so proud of the participants and we are so eager for next year,” Sidwell said.

Twin River also has a junior high speech team and Sidwell says it has seen an incredible boost in membership since the win.

“Last year, our junior high team was 11," he said. "After our success at the state competition, we’re up to 26 speakers, so we’re building a bit of a pipeline.”

Sidwell noted this also is due in part to the administration’s receptiveness to the speech team, arranging and allowing their events.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

