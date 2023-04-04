Thirty-six years after placing third in extemporaneous at a state speech meet, Dorothy Brandenburger recently saw her son be named a state champion in the same event.

In the 1980s in Silver Creek, there had only been 11 people in her class. That was a couple of decades before Twin River Public Schools was established. Her teacher, Rick Tank, essentially assigned it to students, Dorothy noted, but her friends had been involved, so she did it too.

In extemporaneous – also called extemp – students draw a topic and are only given one hour to prepare a five to seven minute speech on the topic. This differs from other events in that students will have the entire season to perfect the same speech.

Extemp hadn’t been an event she had wanted to do, Dorothy said, as it can be difficult but she was chosen for it. Back then, she noted, the students had to carry their sources around – magazines and newspapers.

“We would have milk crates of magazines to haul on and off the bus. I didn't do extemp my freshman year but the freshmen had to carry all the extemp people's magazines,” Dorothy recalled. “One time the extemp person got sick so Mr. Tanks says, ‘Well, you're doing extemp today since you're here in the room’ and that's how I did my first extemp.”

In 1987, her junior year, she placed third at the state contest.

Dorothy’s 16-year-old son, Clay Brandenburger, a junior at Twin River, doesn’t have to lug around milk crates filled with magazines, but did place first in extemp at the Class C2 State Speech Championship on March 16.

Clay did extemp and persuasive this year, with his persuasive speech focusing on the stigma surrounding men’s mental health. Last year, Clay medaled fourth in persuasive and fourth in extemp at state.

“I like how (in extemp) you can take a whole bunch of different things and you can tie them in, in kind of a weird way,” Clay said. “One time I sung ‘Africa’ by Toto in my introduction.”

Clay has been involved in speech since his freshman year.

Dorothy noted they are a sports loving family but require their children to take part in a non-sport activity, such as one act, speech or cheerleading.

Clay joined one act, which led him to Jon Anderson, the one act director and a speech coach.

“Mr. Anderson said, ‘Well, since you're here, now you're in speech,’” Dorothy said. “That's pretty much how it happened.”

Anderson put Clay in extemp and poetry while another speech coach put him in persuasive, Dorothy added.

“The coaches don't really care if they're a freshman or a senior; they just put them where they feel they're going to excel,” she said, with Clay noting freshmen have beaten out seniors for district spots if they’ve done well throughout the year.

To prepare for districts and state, Clay said, the speech members speak in front of classes.

“I did my speech for the seventh grade home ec (economics) class,” he said. “A couple of my friends did their duet for the third and fourth graders because they were doing a play.”

At the state contest, there are three rounds and the final. In extemp, that means having to draw a new topic and preparing a new speech four times. Clay noted he spends 10 to 12 minutes researching and writing his speech and then runs through his speech over and over again to memorize it.

The kids are allowed the use of a 3x5 index card, Clay said, but the best speakers can go without them.

Both Clay and other Twin River speech team member Tessa Cherry performed without note cards.

“They wrote their speeches. They have to cite their sources and memorize all of that. And then get up in front of a room of people and give it all within an hour,” Dorothy said.

Jordan Mariska of Thayer Central took second in extemp while Cherry placed third. The three high schoolers had been constantly competing against each other and flip-flopping placements at meets throughout the year, Dorothy noted, and ended up being the last three on stage at state.

In the final round, Clay said he had gone second to last and he didn’t know how his competitors did.

“When I was performing, I had my sources in my head but I shifted my third point sources into my second point so I kind of had to scramble when I was saying my third point to figure out what I was saying,” Clay said. “I thought I did pretty good but I didn't think I was going to be the best because I knew Tessa and Jordan were both very, very good speakers.”

Clay had not qualified in persuasive at districts, though he said it’s a goal of his to make it in both events next year – and win twice.

A total of 10 students from Twin River qualified for state, some in more than one event.

Overall, Twin River placed third at state as a team. Kirk Hebda and Mason Rinkol placed fourth in duet acting; Austin Anderson fifth in entertainment; Hebda, Brayden Rinkol, Anderson, Clara Preister and Kadin Buhl fourth for oral interpretation of drama; and Grace Sagales fifth in program oral interpretation.

“The Twin River speech family, they expect a lot,” Dorothy said. “Those coaches expect a lot and all those kids excel; not just do so-so, they all excel.”

Dorothy added Twin River has four “amazing” coaches, though school administration recently reduced the number of coaches down to two.

“Almost everyone in the speech program does just as well if not better than him (Clay),” Dorothy said. “It's kind of disappointing, but the kids will persevere because that's what their coaches teach them.”

Clay noted the speech team practices early in the morning before school and after school. If the team takes part in panel judging, some of the coaches are there until 8:30 or 9 at night.

Dorothy said her son medaling in the same event she did as a teen was something she never expected. However, she added, Clay is one who always loved reading, so she knew he had the skill set for speech.

“Even though our family loves sports and we farm, we know there's more to it. It's very humbling to see all the accolades that not just he gets but all the kids at Twin River,” Dorothy said, noting how proud her family is of Clay.

All of Twin River’s speech kids are involved in multiple extracurricular activities, with almost all of them being honors students too, she added.

Speech plays an important part in that, Dorothy said, as the coaches tell them they need to dress nice and represent the school well, all on their own.

“It's not like they're taking them to a football game and they're being coached every move once they're there,” Dorothy said. “You go to a speech meet, those coaches leave and those kids have to be responsible enough to get to their events on time and know what they're doing and represent the school.”