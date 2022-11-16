Twin Rivers Taekwondo holding board-breaking fundraiser

Twin Rivers Taekwondo hopes to break more than boards at its board-breaking fundraiser on Friday.

Being held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at 1C Church – The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus, taekwondo students have been raising funds to help prevent child abuse and break the cycle of violence.

Master Marc Beller of Twin Rivers Taekwondo said the board-breaking event has been held for several years. Proceeds raised from the event benefits the Center for Survivors in Columbus for its programs that reach parents before they become abusive and for children to help them avoid abusive situations. The Center for Survivors serves Platte, Colfax, Nance, Boone and Polk counties.

The fundraiser also benefits the Columbus Police Department, Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

At the event, representatives from the Center for Survivors and the law enforcement agencies will speak and the students – who have been seeking sponsors for the fundraiser – will break five boards. The boards vary from 2 inches to about 10.5 inches.

The board-breaking fundraiser is generally held every two years. Beller said it was supposed to be held in 2020 but, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, it took place just a year and a half ago. At that event, he added, they raised a little over $6,000.

“That turned out great,” Beller said. “The kids just went out and you know they do their thing and they understand how we are supposed to kind of give back to the community, it's not all about doing this alone because the philosophy says we help those that are less fortunate.”

Dallas Reyes, who is turning 13-years-old at the beginning of December, has been taking classes at Twin Rivers Taekwondo for about five years.

Reyes took part in the last board-breaking fundraiser.

“I work a lot on my hands because I'm more of a hand fighter. But when it comes to my leg techniques, I try not to look so I can I have more of a feel of where to hit and how much power to put,” Reyes said.

When asked about what he liked about the event, he noted two things.

“Breaking boards is fun and it helps raise money for a good purpose,” he added.

The goal this year is to raise $3,000, Beller said, though he added he hopes they can raise $5,000. The taekwondo students come from throughout the Columbus area – Columbus, Schuyler, Leigh and Wayne.

This Friday’s fundraiser, a live auction will take place to raise funds for Jorge Reyes, the father of a Twin Rivers Taekwondo student who is facing medical issues.

A side-by-side and four-wheeling trip for four people to Deadwood, South Dakota next summer will be auctioned. The trip includes a two-night stay at the home of Terry Beller, Marc Beller’s brother. One day will be spent on a guided tour. The trip will also have two breakfast meals and two dinners included.

“This gentleman has gotten a kidney two weeks ago,” Marc Beller said. “So to kind of offset his cost, we're just doing a little auction.”