Twist on tradition: Real estate company puts together virtual Easter egg hunt

Community Easter egg hunts have been canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, but one local business is trying its best to put a social distancing spin on the tradition without having to pick up plastic eggs.
It does, on the other hand, require some good hunting skills and sharp knowledge of houses for sale in the Columbus area.
The kwElite Real Estate office is hosting a virtual Easter egg hunt through the end of Saturday, allowing families to find various eggs on yard signs at the many properties that kwElite has. More than 30 properties have eggs on the kwElite signs in the yards, and people are asked to take pictures of five eggs throughout the community and post them to Facebook. The company will provide some goodies for the kids as a reward.
The project was the brainchild of kwElite realtor Shae Spitz, who wanted to bring some Easter tradition to people stuck at home due to concerns over the virus. She also wanted them to get out of their houses and get around town to spend some quality family time.
“I’m sure everybody’s all cooped up,” Spitz said. “We’re giving the opportunity for everybody to get out of their house and go around (the town).”
Spitz has created a list of properties that have the eggs, from which people can visit (utilizing social distancing, of course) and take pictures. The response to the event has been quite good for kwElite, which has seen a great deal of excitement over the virtual hunt.
“We’ve had a lot of people with kids come and participate,” Spitz said. “They can participate more than once and it gives them an opportunity to go outside and do something. We’ve had beautiful weather and we’re hoping to add more people.”
Because many families are busy, even though they are home from work and school, Spitz said that it was difficult for some to do the hunt and provide their photos to kwElite on the same day. Thankfully, they aren’t docking families if they choose to go at night. Those who do decide to take their hunt during evening hours can take the pictures and come into the kwElite facilities the next day to receive their awards.
“We’re only there to give candy from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Spitz said. “People can then do it in the evenings and call us the next day and then they can get their goodie bags. If people don’t have time during the day, they can definitely come in the evening.”
Renee Mueller, the owner broker/owner of Columbus’ kwElite firm, said that the event was one good way for people to have an Easter event during an abnormal year. She said her own children were disappointed with the lack of Easter egg hunts, and the unique hunt was a way that they could do something even with most families at home.
“In our minds, Easter’s going to be a tad bit different this year,” Mueller said. “This is a fun way to have their children get out and do something for Easter. It’s sort of like the traditional Easter egg hunts you see, but this is a tad bit different.”
The project also is a good way to kwElite to promote its many properties across the area. Without the ability to host in-person open houses, the firm is having to go to creative lengths in order to get people interested in their houses and plots of land.
“This gives a little bit of awareness to our listings and gives that opportunity for buyers or other people to look at the houses we have,” Spitz said. “If they’re interested, they can go online, check out the information, do the virtual tours (and) do the 3-D walk-throughs. That’s the other reason why we did it.”
With everyone at home for the foreseeable future, having events like this to get the family involved is a good way for kwElite to do something for the community and for children across the area to have some fun during an Easter that will assuredly be unlike any other.
“We just wanted to provide an activity for kids to do something,” Spitz said. “They’re at home, all day, every day, and I’m sure parents and kids are at their wit's end. I have three kids of my own, so I understand what they’re going through. We just wanted to give everybody a chance to get outside and do things on their own.”
Zachary Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
