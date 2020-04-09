Twist on tradition: Real estate company puts together virtual Easter egg hunt

“We’ve had a lot of people with kids come and participate,” Spitz said. “They can participate more than once and it gives them an opportunity to go outside and do something. We’ve had beautiful weather and we’re hoping to add more people.”

Because many families are busy, even though they are home from work and school, Spitz said that it was difficult for some to do the hunt and provide their photos to kwElite on the same day. Thankfully, they aren’t docking families if they choose to go at night. Those who do decide to take their hunt during evening hours can take the pictures and come into the kwElite facilities the next day to receive their awards.

“We’re only there to give candy from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Spitz said. “People can then do it in the evenings and call us the next day and then they can get their goodie bags. If people don’t have time during the day, they can definitely come in the evening.”

Renee Mueller, the owner broker/owner of Columbus’ kwElite firm, said that the event was one good way for people to have an Easter event during an abnormal year. She said her own children were disappointed with the lack of Easter egg hunts, and the unique hunt was a way that they could do something even with most families at home.