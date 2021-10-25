Two arrested on weapons violation charge

According to a press release, Columbus police had been investigating a matter in which Dustin S. Henggeler, 22, a convicted felon, was allegedly trying to sell a handgun.

On Oct. 22 at the Off Campus convenience store, 3208 42nd St. in Columbus, Henggeler was charged with charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A 17-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a concealed weapon. CPD received a second firearm from the vehicle that had been reported as stolen, according to the press release.