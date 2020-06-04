Two-car accident sends one to hospital

A two-car accident at the intersection of 10th Street and 25th Avenue in Columbus occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. One driver was sent to the hospital, according to Columbus Police Capt. Todd Thalken.
The two vehicles collided at an unmarked intersection.
No investigation had taken place as of 2:42 p.m., though law enforcement officials had blocked the area off.
Check back online for updates as more information becomes available.
Reach The Telegram news staff at news@columbustelegram.com
.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.