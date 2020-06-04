Two-car accident sends one to hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A two-car accident at the intersection of 10th Street and 25th Avenue in Columbus occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. One driver was sent to the hospital, according to Columbus Police Capt. Todd Thalken.

The two vehicles collided at an unmarked intersection.

No investigation had taken place as of 2:42 p.m., though law enforcement officials had blocked the area off.

Check back online for updates as more information becomes available.

