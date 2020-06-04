You are the owner of this article.
Two-car accident sends one to hospital
Two-vehicle collision at 10th Street and 25th Avenue.

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

A two-car accident at the intersection of 10th Street and 25th Avenue in Columbus occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. One driver was sent to the hospital, according to Columbus Police Capt. Todd Thalken.

The two vehicles collided at an unmarked intersection. 

No investigation had taken place as of 2:42 p.m., though law enforcement officials had blocked the area off.

Check back online for updates as more information becomes available. 

Reach The Telegram news staff at news@columbustelegram.com 

