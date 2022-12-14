Two child care facilities open in Columbus, third hopes to join soon

Having already been facing a shortfall in available child care, the Columbus community felt a loss when two child care providers closed their doors in August. However, two new facilities have since opened with a third aiming to get and up running as soon as possible.

Following the closure of Little Messengers Inc. and Immanuel Lutheran's Family Matters Childcare Center, the nonprofit Columbus Area Childcare was formed.

Columbus Area Childcare, which operates its facility under the same name, opened the doors of its day care last Monday at the former Little Messengers Inc. building.

The nonprofit was kick started by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce but they are separate functioning entities.

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said Columbus Area Childcare has about 14 employees that have either already started there or are in the onboarding process.

“We're continuing to onboard staff and it's quite the process to onboard staff with the different state and federal regulations behind child care employees,” Brunswick said. “As we onboard more staff, we onboard more kids so we’ve got to continue to stay on top of the state licensing division to make sure that we get those people's credentials back as quickly as possible.”

The goal, Brunswick added, is to serve 32 infants and roughly 40 toddlers at the facility.

“There's a major need for infant and toddler care in the community. We can find preschool and school aged openings in different providers around town right now,” Brunswick said. “Infants you lose over $1 an hour for each infant you take in; toddlers you about break even so that's (why) we're working with some local industries. We're able to offset those costs, and really focus on those two areas of need.”

BD, Behlen Mfg. Co., ADM and Pillen Family Farms are contributing to this cause.

“Basically it’s a scholarship to us to pass onto the families (of their employees) to kind of reduce those costs for caring for infants,” Brunswick said. “The response has been really good.”

Funding has also been received in the form of American Rescue Plan Act dollars from Platte County and an economic development loan from the City of Columbus for Columbus Area Childcare.

Officials have been researching child care facilities, he added, and have not yet found another operation quite like this one.

“No one really has a multi-employer back child care center,” he said.

At 1C – The Sanctuary in Columbus, a Bright Starts Childcare and Preschool opened in November. The Telegram previously reported Bright Starts would be able to accommodate 12 infants, 12 toddlers and 10 preschoolers once open with the ability to grow to a capacity of 72 in the future.

“I would say that both getting Columbus Area Childcare open and 1C's has truly stopped the bleeding,” Brunswick said. “We were at least 690 kids prior to Family Matters and Little Messengers closing. It didn't get worse; we stopped the bleeding for the time being, we still have that gap.”

The Columbus Public Schools Foundation will be operating a day care out of CPS’ new Kramer Education Building. The new facility, still under construction, will also house a preschool and offices for CPS administration.

An estimated 122 spots will be available with children age 6 weeks until they are enrolled in kindergarten being accepted. Applications will be open to the Columbus community.

Jennifer Snyder has been hired as the early childhood development center coordinator, CPS Foundation Executive Director Nicole Anderson said, and will be starting in January.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” Anderson said. “One of her first tasks will be to work with DHHS to ensure that we are able to open as quickly as possible upon the completion of construction. Our plan is to open as soon as we are allowed.”

The CPS Foundation is happy to provide a child care option in Columbus, Anderson added, and its goal has been to help with the need and not take away business from current local providers.

“We look forward to continued partnerships in the community and are developing an area in which local providers will be able to come and check out toys and lessons that they will be able to borrow for a time period and return,” Anderson said. “We feel that this is something unique that we can offer to help offset the cost of this large continuous expense and help them to be able to continue providing high quality child care in the community.”

Brunswick added there are other potential projects in the works in the area – there are some entities who applied for Columbus Area United Way funding for possible expansion.

“We're making progress…” he said. “We were able to help get some county ARPA dollars for Columbus Area Childcare, 1C and Kramer so seeing the county be proactive and trying to help address some of these issues was also positive.”