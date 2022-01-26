Two local mentoring organization hold get-together

When a child has a mentor, it not only helps the mentee but the adult gains a rewarding experience as well, according to local mentoring organizations.

With January being National Mentoring Month, Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus and TeamMates Mentoring Program teamed up to raise awareness of the importance of mentorship.

On Tuesday afternoon, Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus Executive Director Karmen Thompson and TeamMates Mentoring Program co-coordinator Tricia Faust visited Big Apple Bagel – 4471 41st Ave. – as a way to inform the community about becoming a mentor.

“There’s an impact (with) the gift of their time they give for a kid,” Thompson said. “I think kids in both of our programs have experienced a lot of adversity. Having extra support in their lives has a lifelong impact on them.”

Faust agreed.

“It impacts the mentor as well,” she said. “You hear that a lot with our volunteers. They get just as much out of it as the kids do.”

This was the second time that the organizations held a get-together at a local business. The first one was in November at The Broken Mug. Thompson said while the groups didn’t host one in December they hope the gatherings can become monthly at various area locations.

Mentors are in need for both organizations.

Faust said she needs an “endless” amount of them as TeamMates works with the local schools. Thompson added although there are currently 20 kids waiting to be paired with a mentor, she knows that number can go up at any time.

TeamMates is a school-based mentoring program where the organization connects a student with a volunteer who sees the youth during one class or lunch period per week throughout the school year. The mentors and mentees can partake in various activities from playing basketball or board games to sitting and talking, as long as it is on school grounds.

“Our mission is to help kids and provide another caring adult in their life,” Faust said.

Meanwhile, Big Pals-Little Pals offers a community-based program that allows the youth and adult to meet on weekends or evenings, spending time and building relationships. The mentor and mentees can also do different activities together like playing games at the Columbus Family YMCA or talking and walking around the park.

“The goal of both (organizations) is to build a meaningful relationship,” Thompson said. “So that (mentee) has somebody to turn to when they need help or need to process things.”

To learn more about becoming a mentor, contact Big Pals-Little Pals at 402-910-8334 or TeamMates at 402-564-8326. Also, an application to become a mentor can be found on each organization’s website: bigpals.org or teammates.org.

Additionally, Big Pals-Little Pals is hosting a monthly Big Pal Networking Open House. The event is held from 5-9 p.m. every second Thursday of the month at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St. The next one is on Feb. 10.

The open house is a way for folks to learn more about becoming a mentor and the organization.

Also, Big Pals-Little Pals is hosting QPR Training for both youth and adults. QPR – which stands for question, persuade and refer – is an emergency mental health training that teaches individuals about how to recognize and respond to someone showing suicide warning signs and behavior.

The free session will be from 9-10:30 a.m. for adults and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for youths on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave.

To register, contact the organization at bigpalslittlepals@gmail.com or 402-910-8834.

Also, this year marks Big Pals-Little Pals’ 50th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, Thompson said she’s asking her matches to do 50 acts of kindness in February.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

