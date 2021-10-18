 Skip to main content
Two sustain serious injuries following Saturday car accident

Public Record

Two Columbus men sustained serious injuries following a Saturday night car accident.

According to a Sunday press release from the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident at the intersection of 23rd Street and Third Avenue on Saturday at 9:37 p.m.

A Columbus fire engine had been traveling eastbound on 23rd Street when it struck a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup that was traveling southbound on Third Avenue, the press release said. The pickup then struck a pedestrian who was standing at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The fire engine had been driving to emergency call, the CPD release states, and it was determined that the pickup failed to stop for the southbound traffic light.

According to the press release, both the pedestrian – a 32-year-old Columbus man – and the driver of the pickup – a 43-year-old Columbus man – were transported to Columbus Community Hospital with serious injuries. The Columbus fire crew did not receive injuries.

The accident remains under investigation as of the Sunday press release.

