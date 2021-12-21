Two tornadoes confirmed in Platte County

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that there were two tornadoes in Platte County on Wednesday, Dec. 15, the first in the area since 1998.

The stronger of the two Platte County tornadoes passed through Columbus just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 15. The Columbus tornado took a straight, 2.7 mile path through town, starting along Howard Boulevard near West Park Elementary School, 4100 Adamy St. in Columbus, and heading northeast for about two minutes until it stopped near the intersection of 18th Avenue and 53rd Street.

Rated by the NWS as a 2 on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale, the Columbus tornado reached wind speeds of 115 mph. An EF2 or higher is considered a significant tornado.

The second Platte County tornado swept into Platte Center at about the same time as the one in Columbus and reached 105 mph, earning an EF1 rating.

The Platte Center tornado started north of the intersection of 280th Avenue and 295th Street and worked its way north and slightly east before dissipating near Platte Center Elementary School, 155 Platte St. in Platte Center.

Both tornadoes moved through quickly, each lasting only a minute or two.

"According to the surveyors from the Weather Service, our tornado was moving through at about 80 mph. Because of that, it didn't hang around a long time to cause a lot of damage," Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said. "If it had been a slower-moving event, we would've had a lot more damage."

High winds blew throughout the region, though, meaning the damage in Platte County wasn't confined to the paths of those two tornadoes.

Storm Damage Survey Teams from the NWS visited the area on Friday, Dec. 17, and released results of the Platte Center and Columbus tornado surveys late in the evening.

The term "tornado" describes a specific phenomenon: A violent, rotating column of air, often visible as a funnel cloud. Importantly, high wind speeds and lots of damage do not, by themselves, amount to a tornado. NWS survey teams look at the aftermath to determine whether or not a tornado occurred.

"The pattern of damage determines it if was a tornado. NOT how much damage was caused," a page on the NWS's weather.gov website said.

Of course, high winds can cause damage even when they don't qualify as a tornado. While the distinction is important to the NWS for historical record-keeping purposes, it doesn't matter as much when it comes to insurance.

"Under an insurance policy, you pay for wind damage," Michael Rambour with Rambour Realty, Insurance and Farm Management said. "Whether it's circular, cyclonic like a tornado or a straight-line wind, it pays it either way."

In Platte County, some property emerged virtually untouched, while some was blown over and destroyed.

"There was one auto repair shop (in Platte Center) that had major damage," Hofbauer said. "...There are probably a dozen or less homes (in Platte Center) that were affected one way or the other, whereas (in Columbus) we probably have a dozen-and-a-half or more that have been affected, with shingles off at a minimum, all to the way to totally being destroyed."

