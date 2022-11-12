Type 2 diabetes: Act now to lower your risk

We all live with risks to our health and do what we can to lower them. For instance, we buckle our seat belts when we get in a car, take our medicines as prescribed and get the vaccines that we need.

But there is another serious health risk we need to take steps to prevent that many of us overlook: Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes has the potential to hurt our bodies from head to toe. If not well controlled, it can cause heart disease, stroke, eye and foot problems and more. Fortunately, there are lifestyle choices we can make to help prevent or delay this most common form of diabetes, which accounts for about 90% of diabetes cases.

Who is at risk?

You may be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if you:

• Are overweight or obese.

• Are 45 years old or over.

• Have a family history of diabetes.

• Have high blood pressure.

• Have a low level of HDL cholesterol or a high level of triglycerides.

• Have had gestational diabetes or had a baby weighing nine or more pounds.

• Are physically inactive.

• Have a history of heart disease or stroke.

How can I help prevent it?

Type 2 diabetes doesn't have to be in your future. Research shows that healthy eating and exercise habits can significantly lower your risk of developing the disease.

Here are three things to try:

Shed a few pounds if you're overweight. Losing just 5% to 7% of your starting weight can make a difference. For example, if you weigh 200 pounds, set a goal of losing 10 to 14 pounds.

Get moving. Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity five days a week. If you've been inactive, check with your health care provider about which activities are best for you. Start slowly and build up to your goal.

Eat healthy foods — but not too much. Lower your daily calorie intake by eating smaller portions. For example, fill half your plate with vegetables and fruits, just a quarter of it with a low-fat protein, and the other quarter with whole grains. Eat more foods that are high in fiber. Choose low-fat foods that don't have a lot of sugar, salt or calories. Drink water instead of sweet beverages, and add a little lemon for taste. Keep your tastebuds happy: Use spices and herbs rather than salty, fatty and sugary condiments to flavor your food.

You can do it!

If you are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, you can take control — starting today. Talk with your primary care provider about more ways to prevent this disease.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.