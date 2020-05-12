Tyson Foods discloses results of Madison facility-wide COVID-19 testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tyson Foods, Inc. and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) on Tuesday announced the results of facility-wide testing for COVID-19 at Tyson’s Madison pork plant, where limited production has resumed following a temporary halt for deep cleaning and sanitization.

Of the 1,467 team members and contractors who work at the facility, 212 tested positive, the company said.

The total comprises 112 people identified through mass testing and 100 individuals identified through local health care providers. Of those tested during the mass testing event, 74 individuals did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified. Team members who test positive receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson. Most of the individuals identified by local health care providers are considered to be recovered at this time.