Tyson Foods lends CPS Foundation a hand

But when schools were closed for the remainder of the semester, that left preschool students and their parents in a tough position. Not all of them have the devices necessary to continue education at home. Purchasing the iPads will be completed through another project later this month. But while that had an answer, CPS had to confront another problem.

Some parents are reluctant for their young children to use the iPad due to the potential for damage that is always possible with kids 5 and younger. The protective covers help relieve those fears and encourage usage, and therefore, encourage learning.

The process began about a month ago when Tyson first reached out to determine how and if it could help. Anderson, after consulting Loeffelholz about what current needs the school district had, was back in contact with Tyson two weeks ago and learned that a $5,000 donation was in the works.

Rodenborg said the money is a result of a request from Tyson team members to help schools whom their children attend during the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic. His duties as a workplace chaplain include interacting with Tyson team members when they reach out for help in tough times, but also in the good times.

Thursday was definitely one of the good times.